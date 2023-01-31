Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,345 in the last 365 days.

CIM Group Provides More Than $3.8 Billion in Commercial Real Estate Loans in 2022

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today that its CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions business closed more than $3.8 billion of commercial real estate loans in 2022 for property acquisitions, recapitalizations, and new construction projects across the U.S.

CIM Group's experienced team of real estate professionals evaluated scores of lending opportunities, applying its knowledge acquired through decades of work in all types of commercial real estate to its underwriting and execution.

CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions' lending activities* in 2022 included bridge, construction, and mezzanine loans secured by a variety of commercial real estate assets.

"CIM Group's team of experienced professionals, knowledgeable in all aspects of commercial real estate, and in market conditions across the country, positioned us to evaluate and process loans on all types of assets in a changing lending environment. The preponderance of our loan activity in 2022 was secured by well-positioned assets in high growth markets across the U.S.," said Avi Shemesh, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

CIM-managed vehicles provide mortgage, mezzanine, bridge, and construction loans ranging from approximately $50 to $500 million across various commercial real estate asset types across the U.S.*

_______________________
*Loans made by funds managed by affiliates of CIM Group, LLC pursuant to applicable lending laws.

About CIM Group
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005496/en/

You just read:

CIM Group Provides More Than $3.8 Billion in Commercial Real Estate Loans in 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.