CIM Group Provides More Than $3.8 Billion in Commercial Real Estate Loans in 2022

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today that its CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions business closed more than $3.8 billion of commercial real estate loans in 2022 for property acquisitions, recapitalizations, and new construction projects across the U.S.

CIM Group's experienced team of real estate professionals evaluated scores of lending opportunities, applying its knowledge acquired through decades of work in all types of commercial real estate to its underwriting and execution.

CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions' lending activities* in 2022 included bridge, construction, and mezzanine loans secured by a variety of commercial real estate assets.

"CIM Group's team of experienced professionals, knowledgeable in all aspects of commercial real estate, and in market conditions across the country, positioned us to evaluate and process loans on all types of assets in a changing lending environment. The preponderance of our loan activity in 2022 was secured by well-positioned assets in high growth markets across the U.S.," said Avi Shemesh, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

CIM-managed vehicles provide mortgage, mezzanine, bridge, and construction loans ranging from approximately $50 to $500 million across various commercial real estate asset types across the U.S.*

*Loans made by funds managed by affiliates of CIM Group, LLC pursuant to applicable lending laws.

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

