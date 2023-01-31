New Book from DEI Consultant a Wake-Up Call-to-Action for Corporate Culture

"Inclusion Uncomplicated" by Dr. Nika White is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusion Uncomplicated: A Transformative Guide to Simplify DEI by national diversity, equity, and inclusion expert Dr. Nika White is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Written in her signature conversational and straightforward style, Dr. White's Inclusion Uncomplicated is a guide that thoughtfully clarifies the muddy discourse around diversity, equity, and inclusion to give businesses the visibility and action items they need to make DEI not just a sensible bottom-line priority, but an ethical duty. Importantly, Dr. White's writing expands the scope of responsibility from organizations to individuals as well, explaining that we all have a duty to make an impact within our spheres of influence.

In Inclusion Uncomplicated, Dr. White shares the lessons learned from her more than 20 years in the DEI space, leveraging the latest research as well as her own experiences founding Nika White Consulting and working with companies around the world. Dr. White explains the root causes surrounding DEI as well as the daily practices that transform leaders and their organizations.

"I hope to demystify DEI concepts so that leaders, champions, and change makers can own practical, actionable tools to make a real difference, right now," Dr. White explained. "Think of this as a trusted guide you can return to at any time to avoid common pitfalls, to navigate through tricky situations, and to show up intentionally so action equals impact."

About Dr. Nika White

Dr. Nika White was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as a top Diversity and Inclusion Trailblazer. An award-winning leader and author, she is sought-after not only as a consultant but as a keynote speaker for audiences across the country. Dr. White's work brings better DEI practices to companies across the globe, reshaping their business frameworks and creating tangible growth.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

