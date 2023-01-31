Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Opposition Leader Lapid

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid to reaffirm both the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship, which has been based on a bedrock of shared interests and democratic values for 75 years, and the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. They discussed the challenges posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, and the Secretary underscored President Biden’s firm commitment that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. They also recounted the success of the recent Negev Forum Working Group meetings in Abu Dhabi, which present opportunities to deepen and strengthen regional integration. The Secretary conveyed his concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank and the need for urgent action to prevent greater loss of life. Secretary Blinken reiterated that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to have equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom.

