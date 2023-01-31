FWC thanks Coastal Conservation Association Florida for its continued sponsorship

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) would like to thank Coastal Conservation Association Florida for its contribution to the FWC School Fishing Club Program. Through the partnership, FWC funded five additional schools this year, helping more students learn about ethical angling, conservation, Florida's aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear and fishing basics to help create confident and responsible anglers.

“We are proud to work with a great conservation organization like CCA on this important fishing initiative,” said Tom Graef, FWC’s director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “Encouraging the next generation of anglers to take part in activities that help their communities and our Florida fisheries at the same time is a win for all involved.”

“Youth anglers are the future of Florida’s fishing,” said CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski. “We are proud to support the FWC School Fishing Club Program and provide students the foundational teachings for marine conservation and best fishing practices too. Program participants will learn the importance of protecting Florida’s marine resources, so it will be here for the next generation to enjoy.”

CCA Florida is a non-profit organization and its purpose is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its more than 18,000 members, including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments.

FWC’s School Fishing Club Program welcomed 50 student angling clubs in Florida to the program in 2022, offering funding for clubs committed to complete the provided FWC curriculum, as well as pre- and post-tests, and at least one conservation project. Club mentors work with their club to provide support and hands-on training in knot-tying and fishing gear assembly, as well as assistance with the clubs’ local events, to increase student anglers’ confidence in the sport of fishing.

Information about the 2023-2024 School Fishing Club Program will be announced in the summer of 2023. For more information about the School Fishing Club Program, you can visit MyFWC.com/SFC.