GF Hotels & Resorts Proudly Announces the Grand Re-Opening of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yorktowne Hotel, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, recently announced the much anticipated grand re-opening of the 100-year-old hotel as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opening on January 31, 2023.
Located in the heart of Downtown York near popular Harrisburg, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Lancaster, this magnificent property features 123 guestrooms with 27 luxury long-term stay suites and over 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space to host events from corporate functions to extravagant weddings.
The hotel features a complete redesign of the building's interior, with signature amenities and the latest technology, including the Stewart Companies Room for private dining, the WellSpan Ballroom, and The Graham Rooftop Lounge offering over 4,500 square feet of a beautiful panoramic view. Improvements continued with a well-equipped state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton and The Davidson Lobby Bar and dining room.
After the team began to connect with the local community and business leaders, it became evident that everyone had a "Yorktowne Story." Whether it be from a York resident speaking of their grandparent's wedding ceremony in the Ballroom or memories of their prom from the 70s, the initial tagline became "Everyone Has A Yorktowne Story." This quickly morphed into a call to action; "What's Your Yorktowne Story?"
"It's a great honor and privilege to join efforts with the YCIDA, YCEA, and Hilton Hotels Worldwide to bring The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, back to the city of York," said Ken Kochenour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GF Hotels & Resorts and a York College alumnus.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About the YCIDA
The YCIDA is a governmental entity that champions redevelopment projects within York County. The Board Members of the YCIDA are appointed by the County Commissioners. Projects of note include the creation of three industrial parks, PeoplesBank Park, Marketview Arts, and the Harley-Davidson West Campus redevelopment project. The York County Industrial Development Authority is staffed by the York County Economic Alliance.
About the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA)
YCEA drives York County's economic growth by leveraging the collaboration, resources, and expertise needed to create sustainable prosperity. For information on the York County Economic Alliance, visit www.yceapa.org.
Jennifer Halliday
