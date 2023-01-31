Global Auto Finance Market Is Expected to Reach $5.6 Trillion by 2031: Says AMR

Growing importance of captive automotive finance worldwide and the rise in the adoption of cryptocurrency across the automotive finance industry drive the growth of the global Auto Finance market. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment held the major share in 2021. By region, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Auto Finance market was estimated at $1.9 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.6 Trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.9 Trillion Market Size in 2031 $5.6 Trillion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Vehicle Age, Purpose, Loan Provider and Region. Drivers Increase in the vehicle prices and adoption of digital technologies for automotive financing The emergence of online automotive finance applications Restraints High competition and market saturation The emergence of rideshare services and the surge in debts from various borrowers Opportunities Enactment of technologies in existing product lines and untapped potential of emerging economies

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have an adverse impact on the market. The economic uncertainty has forced car buyers to postpone their purchase of a new vehicle which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

However, as the global situation started recovering, the auto lenders are adopting digital tools to expedite the service processes, and remotely got retrieved slowly and steadily.



The global Auto Finance market is analyzed across type, loan provider, purpose, vehicle type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global Auto Finance market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.



By vehicle age, the new vehicle segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global Auto Finance market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The used vehicles segment, on the other hand, it would display the fastest CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period.



By purpose, the loan segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around half of the global Auto Finance market revenue. The leasing segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The Banks, OEMs, Credit Unions segments are also analyzed through the report.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global Auto Finance market revenue. The LAMEA region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global Auto Finance market report include Ally Financials Inc., Bank of America, Capital One Financial Corporation, Chase Auto Finance, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Financial Company, Inc., Mercedes-Benz Mobility, Novuna, Toyota Financial Services and Volkswagen Finance Private Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global auto finance market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global auto finance market trends is provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The auto finance market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Auto Finance Market Key Segments:

Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Purpose

Loan

Leasing

Loan Provider

Banks

OEMs

Credit Unions

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

