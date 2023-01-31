Potential New Rare Earth Deposit in Wyoming, USA

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR | OTCQB:ARRNF | FSE:1BHA) identifies a potential new rare earth deposit and recently filed 118 unpatented federal lode mining claims. The new claims at the County Line prospect adds approximately 2,113 acres to the growing Halleck Creek Rare Earth District in Wyoming, bringing the total area controlled to 8,165 acres. This is an increase in total claims within the region of 26%.



Highlights

The new County Line prospect increases mineral control in the district by 26%

The claims add 2,113 acres for a total of 8,165 acres

Detailed exploration activities planned for early spring when snow clears



Recently appointed President of the North American Business, Melissa Sanderson said “We are very excited for what this means to both the State of Wyoming and helping to onshore critical materials for the United States. This is a key strategic project for our country and could help fulfill most of the future demand for these highly valuable magnetic rare earth materials, which are so important for national security and ensuring 100% of the supply chain remains within the United States.”

“What also makes the Halleck Creek unique is the extremely low thorium and uranium penalty elements so often associated with rare earth projects. This means less harmful chemicals during processing and not having to dispose of radioactive waste. As we seek to decarbonize the planet we need rare earths for our future energy needs, electric vehicles, wind turbines and everyday living. However, it’s vitally important to source these from within America, but more importantly doing it in a green and environmentally friendly manner. I’m proud to be part of a company seeking to make a difference,” stated Ms. Sanderson.

With the addition of the County Line, ARR has a substantial footprint containing the rare earth enriched prospects within the region. Since acquiring the property in 2021, the Company has significantly increased the mining claims to now contain seven project areas across the Halleck Creek District.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gibbs said “The addition of the County Line claims provides ARR contiguous control of federal claims and state mining leases across seven discrete areas totalling 8165 acres. The district has now grown to an area of about 5 miles (8 km) wide and 5 miles (8 km) long.

“Our immediate focus is to establish a significant JORC Resource where we recently completed drilling at the Overton and Red Mountain areas. However, we are looking forward to conducting further exploration activities in the additional five areas within this major district. To give context, the current drilling program is only over an area of less than 18% of the total claims covering rare earth mineralization.”

ARR geologists are planning wide area geological mapping and surface sampling across the County Line area, the Trail Creek Area, and the Sommers Flat areas during late Q1 and early Q2 2023, as weather and ground conditions permit. This mapping and sampling will provide the direction for long-term development of the Halleck Creek Rare Earths district.

This market announcement has been authorized for release to the market by the Board of American Rare Earths Limited.

Mr. Chris Gibbs

CEO & Managing Director

About American Rare Earths: American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, OTCQB: ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) is an Australian company listed on the ASX and cross listed in the US and Germany with assets in the growing rare earth metals sector of the United States of America, emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China's market dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US$20 billion by the mid-2020s. The Company's mission is to supply Critical Materials for Renewable Energy, Green Tech, Electric Vehicles, National Security, and a Carbon-Reduced Future.

One of the only ASX listed companies with exposure to the rapidly expanding US market, American Rare Earths is developing its 100% owned magnet metals projects, La Paz in Arizona, and Halleck Creek in Wyoming. Both have potential to be among the largest, rare earths deposits in North America. The company is concurrently evaluating other exploration opportunities while collaborating with US Government supported R&D to develop a sustainable domestic supply chain for the renewable future.

