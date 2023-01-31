Submit Release
Norhart CEO Mike Kaeding Joins Lisa Christianson on Her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson releases another episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces, featuring Norhart CEO Mike Kaeding.

Kaeding builds and manages apartment buildings and is on a mission to disrupt the construction industry. He shares how he took his small family business and transformed it into one of the largest apartment developers in the state of Minnesota.

Mike discusses that by thinking outside the box, Norhart is able to deliver the best construction cost-to-value in the industry. Click here to listen to the entire podcast.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell, and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available wherever you get your podcasts.

