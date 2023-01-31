Envision Pharma Group Hires Leading Industry Executives Dominic Marasco and Gregory Carpenter to Lead Further Expansion of the Business and Support Growing Customer Demand

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Pharma Group (Envision) today announced the appointment of two senior executives while further expanding its global focus on M&A, technology-enabled solutions, and strategic consulting for the life sciences industry.

Dominic "Nick" Marasco has joined as Chief Commercial Officer of Envision Pharma Group, and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Nick is an experienced global commercial leader with nearly 30 years of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industry experience. Having held several C-suite positions, he has a proven track record of successfully launching and growing products and solutions with a focus on driving profitable revenue growth, building, and leading high-performing commercial organizations.

Nick will lead the development of Envision's commercial-to-customer strategy while identifying new pathways to progression, with a focus on continuing its revenue growth and expanding its customer reach and solutions. He will help develop, lead, and reinforce Envision's position as a technology-enabled commercialization, data analytics, and integrated medical capabilities and solutions company. Another key part of his role is to implement a coordinated and integrated sales structure across Envision to reinforce its technology-enabled positioning.

Before joining Envision, Nick served as Chief Commercial Officer of BioAgilytix, supporting three buyer-side acquisitions and integrations, as well as one sell-side sale of BioAgilytix to new private equity owners. Prior to BioAgilytix, he served as Executive Vice President, Global Business Development, Commercial at Syneos Health, where he led the overall strategic direction of the global business development team for the commercial division, both in the US and internationally.

Nick was also previously Head of US Sales for the Neuroscience Business Unit at Amgen, and prior to that Global Commercial Head, Amgen Biosimilars. He has also held executive-level commercial and business development positions at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals (a Novartis company) and IQVIA (formerly Quintiles).

Nick shares, "It is a distinct pleasure to join both Meg Heim and the entire team at Envision Pharma Group. Envision is a company that is experiencing phenomenal growth and high customer engagement and loyalty across each of the pillars of the organization and has continued to realize the growing demand of customer needs and advisory services. Even better, Envision has excelled at progressive innovation via services and technology to achieve a comprehensive solutions-oriented service platform. I am excited to join this dynamic team."

Gregory "Greg" Carpenter joins Envision Pharma Group as Chief of Staff, CEO, and member of the Executive Leadership Team and brings with him a wealth of global experience and expertise.

Greg has held several leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry and positions spanning sales, marketing, medical, and transformation. His expertise covers areas of communications, strategic planning and implementation, coalition and consensus-building leadership development, omnichannel marketing, and change management.

Before joining Envision, Greg's most recent role was leading a go-to-market transformation for the Sanofi US General Medicines team that included building an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solution, and helping the organization understand and embrace omnichannel marketing.

Greg says, "I am delighted to join Envision Pharma Group and help carry out our mission of improving lives through a compelling combination of technology and services to enable clients to better serve patients. Through our expertise in scientific and commercialization strategy and solutions, medical affairs, and AI-driven technology solutions, Envision is helping our customers to excel in a rapidly changing healthcare environment."

Meg Heim, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Pharma Group, adds, "I am so excited to welcome Nick and Greg to the Envision team. These new positions are critical to the fulfillment of our business expansion, mission, as well as being a commitment to our vision that enables us to execute upon our strategic plans."

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled commercialization, integrated medical capabilities and solutions, and HEOR data analytics, partner to the life-science industry. As a leading provider of evidence-based scientific communication services and industry-leading technology solutions, and strategic consulting that have applicability across the full pharmaceutical industry spectrum and related functional responsibility, Envision provides solutions to over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

Contact Information:

Colleen Carter

Communications

colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com

1 (203) 480 0080



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.