India Table Sauces (Tomato Ketchup & Sauce, Chinese &Hot Sauces, Pizza, Pasta & Barbeque Sauces, Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing) Market to reach INR 7,874 Crores by 2027-28: Bonafide Research

Increased penetration of quick-serve restaurant chains and online retail sales will drive future market revenues for sauces in the Indian market

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauces are widely used in the preparation of salads, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, fusion foods, and other dishes as they enhance the flavor and texture of the food. It has evolved from being just an accompaniment to forming a base for cooking curries and soups. Culinary innovation is more important than ever to meet the evolving needs of today’s restaurant patrons. On the back of rapid urbanization in India, the increase in food consumption by QSRs, the HoReCa sector, and travel and entertainment is becoming prominent for food transformation. The rise in Pan-Asian cuisine, from sushi to dim sum to Pad Thai noodles and the most beloved Indo-Chinese dish, Manchurian, has all become easy to cook in a small kitchen at home, all because of the easy availability of sauces in the Indian market. To serve the increased demand for food, these operators need easy and quick product solutions that amplify their dishes and give a sensory adventure to their customers. The wide range of sauces is sure to hit the consumer's taste buds with flavors ranging from innovative to popular variants to must-haves. The market is flooded with a whole lot of new start-ups, home-based manufacturers, and big giants taking leaps into this growing market.

India Table Sauces market segmentation:

Tomato Ketchup & Sauce: Regular Tomato Ketchup, Hot & Sweet Tomato Ketchup, No Onion No Garlic Tomato Ketchup, Other Tomato Ketchup

Chinese Sauces: Red Chilli Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce, Soya Sauce, Schezwan Sauce, and other

Hot Sauces: Chilli Garlic Sauce, Hot Chilli Sauce, Pepper Sauce, Salsa Sauce, Sweet Chilli, and other Hot Sauces

Pizza, Pasta & Barbeque Sauces: Pizza Sauce, Pasta Sauce, Pizza & Pasta Sauce, Barbeque Sauce

Mayonnaise: Regular/Classic/Plain Mayonnaise, Light/Diet Mayonnaise, Mint Mayonnaise, Garlic Mayonnaise, Tandoori Mayonnaise, BBQ Mayonnaise, and other Mayonnaise

Salad Dressing: Mustard Sauce & Honey Mustard Salad Dressing, Caesar Salad Dressing, Thousand Island Salad Dressing, Italian Salad Dressing, Russian Salad Dressing, French Salad Dressing, Ranch Salad Dressing, Vinaigrette Salad Dressing, Cream& Cheese Salad Dressing, Chipotle Southwest Salad Dressing, Greek low fat Salad Dressing, Harissa Salad Dressing, and Others.

According to the research report published by Bonafide Research, “India Table Sauces Market Outlook, 2027-28” the market for sauces is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% over the forecast period. Tomato ketchup dominates the Indian taste buds with above and over 55% of the total market share. Since many households in India do not consume onion and garlic, the tomato sauce with no onion garlic had sizeable revenue worth INR 236.51 Crores in present year. Hot sauces demand is expected to grow exponentially at the highest growth rate of 23.10% while, BBQ sauce will follow the lead thereafter. Pizza, Pasta and its combination sauces to capture market share of 12% while mayonnaise revenue expected to reach INR 1,377 Crores by 2027-28. The unorganised Chinese, Hot and BBQ sauces market is expected to reach over INR 500 Crores.

Market Trends

The increasing number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) like Subway, Domino`s, KFC, Pizza Hut, etc. have attracted Indian consumers towards cross-border cuisine, which has led to growth for exotic sauces. Culinary innovation with a mix of fusion recipes and sauces to create an appealing platter for the customer is the need of the hour! Sauces are a must-have ingredient in QSRs across India today. Another market driver is the rising trend and influence of food bloggers, as well as the ease with which these sauces can be prepared. Apart from QSRs, in India, roadside eateries have now made sauces an integral part of their menu preparation items. The zing and value that these sauces add to the flavors of the dish are tempting and alluring for young millennials. Consumers are shifting their preference toward portable, convenient, and inventive ways to consume healthy on-the-go foods, generally with premium, indulgent, and exotic products, which significantly contributes to the growth of the table sauces market. Moreover, the growing trend of cooking at home to maintain a healthier diet and the trend of trying new recipes shared on social media platforms, especially among Millennials, are driving the demand for vegan sauces. Another rising trend is the demand for preservative- and additive-free sauces prepared from fresh and natural ingredients.

Advancements in the Packaging Industry

The food packaging industry has undergone a massive transformation in terms of material and packaging handling that has helped increase the shelf life of table sauces. From pouches to refillable and recyclable bottle materials, it has undergone a massive change. The packaging variables, like doy packs, squeeze packs, and other small sachets in different formats, help to cater to different customers with ease of use. Rising investment in the food processing industry is driving up demand for high-quality goods. The focus on sustainability, as well as natural packaging materials and utilization of resources, effectively plays a crucial role in the manufacturing, sales, and packaging of these sauces.

Increase in retail sales

Retail sales comprising both online and offline channels grew at a rapid growth rate of 15.46% over the historic period and are expected to continue rising over the forecast period. The rise of e-retailers as well as online grocery stores with almost no delivery charges and door delivery has garnered much attention from consumers. The most common platform to reach their end consumers is an online sales channel like Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers, Instamart, and Flipkart, among other local grocery e-stores delivering across India. The hectic work-life schedules and working women's needs have led to greater adoption of online shopping. On the other hand, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores have expanded into rural India to reach more target consumers. The magnifying shelf display of table sauces in these outlets has increased sales through retail sales in India. Sauces have become an indispensable part of the kitchen to make everyday food taste better.

Innovation to cater to different taste buds

India is well-known for its region- and culture-specific tastes and authentic use of different spice mixes. Every culture makes distinct use of rich spices, herbs, flavors, oils, and other ingredients to create appealing tastes. Sauces have come a long way to be used as dips, salad dressings, and simply to enhance the food platter. They have evolved from simple sour sauces to exotic sauces, ethnic blends that represent specific cuisines, and symbols of exotic dishes from around the world. Consumer preferences for regional spices will drive growth in the culinary sauces market in the coming years. When dining at restaurants or in other food establishments, an increasing number of people are searching for specific sauces with a distinctive flavors.

Availability of substitutes and prices of raw materials

The different spice or herb mixes essential to sauces for giving them exotic flavors vary in availability and production. Sometimes the herbs are imported from other parts of the world, as India’s climate does not allow growing them locally. Due to high prices for raw materials and increased demand, manufacturers face challenges. Additionally, an increase in freight prices adversely affects the cost of raw materials for shipping. Furthermore, the relentless need to stay competitive pushes producers to use low-cost raw material alternatives, which often have a negative effect on the quality of the product.

Market Players

The prominent players are introducing flavors according to local tastes and preferences to gain a regional advantage with customers. Manufacturers are also heavily investing in R&D to improve the consistency, texture, and taste of sauces. Innovation helps create aesthetic, accessible, and convenient food packaging that permits and supports heavy logistics. The players vary in terms of the type and quality of table sauces to cater to different customers. Veeba, Wingreen Farms, Zissto, and Habanero are some of the Indian brands in the table sauce market. MasterChow, a Delhi-based company, offers a premium range of sauces to prepare restaurant-style food at home. With the introduction of its Chipotle sauce, Grabenord has become a vegan sauce brand. Kikkoman Soy Sauce, which recently launched in Indian markets, is currently serving the HoReCa sector with its naturally brewed soy sauce and flavoring oyster soy sauce. Further expansion plans will be implemented in order to capture retail shelf customers. Chef Boss and international players like Lee Kum Kee and Ong are also in this category.

Recent Developments:

Naagin, a start-up in the hot sauces segment has been funded by actor Abhishek Bachchan recently to boost its sales channel across the country.

Saucy affair by Tit-Bit Spices expanded with the launch of 10 new variants in October 2022.

Griffith Foods has announced a new line of sauces, specially designed to suit Indian taste buds.

Kikkoman has entered the Indian market with HoReCa sector sales and is expected to gradually expand to the retail shelves.

