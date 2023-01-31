7 Mindsets Continues Rapid Growth with Acquisition of xSEL Labs

Move strengthens company’s ability to help educators understand students’ social and emotional strengths and needs

/EIN News/ -- ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindsets-based learning and well-being solutions, today announced the acquisition of xSEL Labs, a creator of scalable systems to assess and address the social and emotional needs of children. This acquisition further solidifies 7 Mindsets as the most comprehensive social and emotional learning solution for schools and districts across the country and strengthens the company’s offering of high-quality, multi-tiered SEL instruction and assessment supporting teaching, learning, and student success.

“Today SEL is embedded into the work of school districts more than ever before and it’s critical we continue helping district administrators provide comprehensive social and emotional learning solutions for all members of their school communities,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “The acquisition of xSEL Labs bolsters our high-quality assessment offerings and we’re thrilled to provide educators more insight into their students’ SEL skills as well as help them identify areas for improvement and inform the development of more targeted interventions.”

xSEL Labs’ core assessments directly measure students’ social and emotional learning strengths and needs. Assessment results help educators decide what to teach to whom, and measure student learning in response to instruction. xSEL Labs also offers brief climate surveys and educator surveys.

The combination of xSEL Labs, 7 Mindsets, and the recently acquired BASE Education, a social and emotional learning and mental health platform, will enable the company to offer a flexible and highly effective range of SEL assessment and instructional resources to address children’s social and emotional strengths and needs and achieve better outcomes for all students.

“This is an exciting milestone for xSEL Labs,” said company Founder and President Clark McKown. “We believe in 7 Mindsets’ vision for bringing together Tier I instruction, Tier II and Tier III intervention, and assessment. This is a combination that is greater than the sum of the parts, and I’m excited about what we can do together. Having 7 Mindsets, BASE, and xSEL Labs under one roof, we can offer fantastic assessment and instructional resources individually or together in ways that flexibly meet the needs of our district partners.”

7 Mindsets is a portfolio company of Gauge Capital. xSEL Labs marks the company’s third acquisition since Gauge’s investment in December 2021. In addition to its acquisition of BASE Education earlier this month, the company acquired the Better Together adult SEL program in August 2022.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive social-emotional learning and mental health solution provider for schools and districts across the country, offering high-quality, multi-tiered SEL instruction that supports teaching, learning, and student success. The company’s flexible and highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

About xSEL Labs

xSEL Labs partners with K-12 schools and districts across the country to assess and address social and emotional learning (SEL) outcomes. xSEL Labs’ core assessment, SELweb, is a reliable and easy-to-use direct assessment of the social and emotional competencies that are reflected in the CASEL framework, state standards, and evidence-based SEL programs. For more information, please visit https://xsel-labs.com/.

