Akido Appoints Eric Chin as its first Chief Financial Officer As the Company Prepares to Accelerate Growth

Chin Brings 20 Years’ Financial Experience and a Deep Knowledge of the Healthcare Landscape to this New Role

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akido, a tech-integrated medical network reimagining healthcare from the ground up, announced that Eric Chin has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Chin will work closely with Akido’s co-founders as the company continues to bring its unique blend of AI-powered technology, best-in-class medical services and scalable preventive care programs to new markets across the U.S. Previously, Chin served as Chief Financial Officer at Apollo Medical Holdings (ApolloMed), a publicly traded physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company (NASDAQ: AMEH) that increased reported total revenue from approximately $520 million in 2018 to approximately $774 million in 2021. During Chin’s time at ApolloMed, the company was a member of the S&P SmallCap 600.



“Our focus on social determinants of health and our expertise in both technology and medical care are unparalleled and we believe we are on the precipice of driving much-needed change in how the health system cares for our most vulnerable,” said Prashant Samant, co-founder and CEO of Akido. “Eric has a proven track record of accelerating growth at his previous companies. His impressive knowledge of the financial side of healthcare paired with his passion for helping those in need makes him the perfect partner to help us drive exponential growth for Akido as we continue to expand our medical network and ‘whole person’ care philosophy across the country.”

In his new role as CFO for Akido, Eric Chin will oversee all finance and accounting operations, including participation in fundraising and investor relations. During his time as CFO of ApolloMed, Chin’s keen financial acumen was instrumental in developing the company’s internal financial controls and spearheading its capital allocation, corporate finance and communications strategies. In addition to his role as CFO, Chin held a number of financial and operational leadership positions at ApolloMed and its subsidiaries, including Interim Co-Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary. Chin has also previously held leadership roles at Public Storage within its real estate division, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, both of which are publicly traded and members of the S&P 500. Chin began his career at Ernst & Young, LLP, and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business/Economics with Accounting and Computing from UCLA.

Added Chin, “As an Angeleno, I see the need for change in our city everyday. Our country’s healthcare system is clearly neglecting our most vulnerable citizens and I am honored to be joining Akido, a company that has dedicated itself to driving this necessary change. I look forward to helping the growth of the company as it spreads its care model nationwide.”



To learn more about Akido, please visit https://www.akidolabs.com/.



About Akido:

Akido is rebuilding the healthcare experience from the ground up, focusing on addressing the systemic inequities that lead to chronic illness and vulnerability. Through early interventions designed around social determinants of health (SDoH), best-in-class care and human-centered technology, Akido is building a healthcare model that allows for all patients to live their fullest lives. Founded in 2015, Akido was created out of the University of Southern California’s D-Health Lab with the idea that empowering government, healthcare, and nonprofit services with population-based data could help usher in a new era of preventive public health. Today, Akido is building a full stack medical network that leverages its predictive capabilities to provide a frictionless experience for patients and care providers. Akido’s proprietary Wellness Graph – one of the country’s most powerful platforms for predicting health and social outcomes – enables the company to identify key markers on a patient’s journey into chronic illness and build preventive programs to address them. Akido’s medical network currently covers more than 250,000 patients. For more information, visit https://www.akidolabs.com/ .