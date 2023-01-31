Peristaltic Pumps Market is Expected to Grow by USD 1,906.8 Million during 2020-2027, Progressing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Rising demand for peristaltic pumps from the water & wastewater treatment industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market

Peristaltic Pumps Market Size – USD 1,182.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trend – Growth of the food & beverage industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A positive displacement pump used to pump a variety of fluids is called a peristaltic pump, also referred to as a roller pump. A flexible tube that is inserted inside the circumference of the pump casing houses the fluid. Although linear peristaltic pumps have also been created, rotating motion is how most peristaltic pumps operate.

The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, due to their growing application in the water & wastewater treatment industry. In wastewater treatment plants, peristaltic pumps are commonly used as primary sludge pumps. In several cases, application of peristaltic pumps eliminates the requirement for maceration before pumping to avoid ragging.

The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials. Furthermore, peristaltic pumps are quite effective at pumping wastewater having trapped gases, such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, by pumping the accumulated gas through the tubing while upholding a continuous water flow and without causing vapor lock.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Peristaltic Pumps market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Peristaltic Pumps according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Peristaltic Pumps market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Peristaltic Pumps market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Peristaltic Pumps market.

The report covers the following chapters:

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type and by interest rate.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Peristaltic Pumps market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the Peristaltic Pumps industry supply chain.

Product/Service Analysis - The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the Peristaltic Pumps market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global Peristaltic Pumps market.

