ShowStoppers MWC Barcelona 2023 is now official networking event at world’s largest connectivity tradeshow & conference

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, today announced that “ShowStoppers at MWC” is now an official networking event for tech startups, small/medium businesses (SMBs) and journalists at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event.

“MWC Barcelona gathers the latest innovations, developments and products from the communications and technology market,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., which organizes MWC. “It is unrivalled in its ability to gather the movers and the shakers, policymakers and thought leaders of the mobile industry and its adjacent industries. With so many prestigious and established brands sharing their news updates and launches, the task faced by many SMBs is making an impact on the global media. To meet this challenge, we have partnered with ShowStoppers to help SMBs meet and network with journalists and influencers at MWC, to drive coverage and business for the SMBs,” said Hoffman.

“This agreement creates new opportunities for trailblazing startups and industry leaders to do more business on the show floor at the Fira in Barcelona -- and for the media to discover more new devices, apps, services and mobile technologies for work, home and play at the ShowStoppers press event,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers.

ShowStoppers @ MWC 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, 26 February, at the Maritime Museum in Barcelona and will preview, for media and journalists, the newest innovations in the mobile ecosystem, from smart cities to mobility, services, apps, devices, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, and more.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations by tech startups and SMBs -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more -- for select media, journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Exhibitors make new connections, promote their brand, open new markets and generate news coverage and product reviews.

ShowStoppers has produced media events at major trade shows globally for almost thirty years, including CES, IFA, MWC, NAB and others. More than 450 media members from around the world registered for the 2022 edition of the event at MWC Barcelona.

