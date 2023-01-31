Attorney General Paxton has sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in support of both committees’ upcoming hearings to investigate the chaos at our southern border, which has been caused by the Biden Administration.

Since his first day in office, Joe Biden and his open-borders allies across the federal government have done everything within their power to weaken America’s border security and erode our national sovereignty. This Administration has attempted to systematically undo nearly every vital security measure that the U.S. has at its disposal, and the resulting lawlessness has been catastrophic for communities across the country.

The Congressional hearings are aimed at investigating these actions and the Biden Administration’s role in creating the current unprecedented surge in illegal immigration. In the letter, Attorney General Paxton extends his willingness to aid in the investigation and provide an on-the-ground perspective on the true magnitude of this crisis.

“There are no words that can fully capture the devastating impact that Biden’s border crisis has had on American citizens—and Texans in particular. An increase in violent crime rates, the deterioration of public health systems, all-time high border crossings and drug overdose deaths, and the empowerment of vile Mexican drug cartels and human traffickers are all direct consequences of this Administration’s decision to abandon virtually every form of border security,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has been on the front lines fighting to stop the Biden Administration in these efforts, and we will relentlessly continue to do so in any way that we can. I am in full support of the Judiciary and Oversight Committees’ investigations into the border crisis and stand ready to aid them in holding accountable those who have created it.”

To read the full letter, click here.