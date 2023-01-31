Automated Blood Collection Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Growth Trends and Opportunities with CAGR of 7.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of both infectious and chronic diseases is a key factor driving automated blood collection market

Automated Blood Collection Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Rapid ongoing demand for blood in hospitals, nursing homes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most common lab tests, the complete blood count (CBS), aids in the diagnosis of numerous medical conditions, including anaemia, various infections, and blood malignancies. It also enables the patient's general health to be evaluated.

The global automated blood collection market size was USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing public awareness about advantages that automated blood collection methods offer over manual blood collection techniques, ongoing demand for blood in hospitals, nursing homes, and ambulatory care facilities, rising rates of traffic accidents and trauma cases globally, and rising surgical rates. In addition, increasing government initiatives to promote blood donation, rising demand for sophisticated blood collection and storage systems, rise in popularity of liquid biopsy testing, and increased number of product approvals are also driving revenue growth of the market.

The automated blood collection market is expected to be impacted by technological advancements, such as portable blood collection, Hemosep 3-D printed blood collection devices, design of blood collection tubes, robotics in blood management, RFID technology, and microfluidic blood collection devices, due to their distinctive features. For instance, researchers at Rutgers University developed Venibot, a "venipuncture robot" that can draw blood and run tests on its own.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 7.1%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo BCT, Inc., Grifols S.A, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Holding AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG., and QIAGEN.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The venipuncture sampling segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Venipuncture is most frequent clinical procedure performed worldwide and over 1.4 billion take place each year in the U.S., which involves putting a needle into a vein to obtain a blood sample or deliver IV medicine. However, previous research show that clinicians are ineffective in malnourished patients in 60% of cases, patients without perceptible veins in 40% of cases, and patients without visible veins in 27% of cases. To collect blood quickly and securely while displaying patient information at the site of blood draw, a number of scientists are striving to build platform devices that integrate robotic automated venipuncture with automated diagnostics. Due to technological advancements, such as ultrasonography and 3D reconstruction of vein, repeated manual venipuncture attempts are no longer required. Some of these devices integrate an image-guided venipuncture robot designed to overcome challenges of conventional venous access with a centrifuge-based blood analyzer to provide accurate hematological measurements.

The therapeutic treatment segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In intensive care units, therapeutic blood transfusion methods, such as apheresis and phlebotomy, are often employed. Therapeutic apheresis, also known as automated blood collection, has developed into a relatively widespread therapeutic option and is used to treat patients with a range of diseases. Apheresis is increasingly being used to treat a variety of illnesses in severely ill individuals. There is mounting evidence that apheresis can be used as a stand-alone treatment or as a supplement to other therapies for various illnesses including sepsis, fulminant liver failure, drug toxicity, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, and autoimmune disease. Cytapheresis, photopheresis, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) are all types of therapeutic apheresis. . These are some of the crucial factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automated blood collection market based on type, product type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Arterial Sampling

Venipuncture Sampling

Fingerstick Sampling

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Needles & Syringes

Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Bags

Instruments

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostics

Therapeutic Treatments

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pathology Laboratories

Others

Overview of the Automated Blood Collection Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Automated Blood Collection industry

