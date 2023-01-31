Submit Release
CORCAS Head Meets in Rabat with President of Foreign Relations Committee of Chilean Senate

MOROCCO, January 31 - The chairman of the Royal Advisory Council for Saharan Affairs (CORCAS), Khalihenna Ould Errachid, met on Monday in Rabat with president of Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate, Jaime Quintana, currently on a working visit to Morocco.

Speaking in a statement to MAP at the end of this meeting, Quintana said that these discussions have allowed to review the various historical stages relating to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, stressing that the existence of a citizen institution of the scope of CORCAS which is committed to presenting everything relating to the affairs of the Moroccan Sahara, "is of great importance".

In addition, Quintana welcomed the excellent relations between Chile and Morocco, noting that the Kingdom plays a "pivotal role" in the African continent, which has significant potential.

In this sense, he noted that maintaining close and harmonious relations between Morocco and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) in general, and Chile in particular, is "a challenge that must be met”.

MAP: 31 January 2023

