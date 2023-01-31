Submit Release
New York Indoor Athletics Meeting: Morocco's Anass Essayi Wins 3000m, Earns Ticket to 2025 World Championships

MOROCCO, January 31 - Moroccan athlete Anass Essayi won the 3,000m event at the New York Indoor Athletics Meeting held last weekend.

Essayi won in 7min 41sec 93/100, ahead of the American Dan Shaffer (7min 43sec 47/100).

Third place went to the other American Casey Comber with a time of 7min 43sec 53/100.

With this victory, Anass Essayi has achieved the minimum allowing him to participate in the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in 2025 in Nanjing, China.

 

MAP: 31 January 2023

