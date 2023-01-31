Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,200 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Banc Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $45,050,000

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares (TSX: BK.PR.A) and Class A Shares (TSX: BK) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $45.1 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $392.3 million.

The shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of BK.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and BK (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 7.95% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $13.75 per Class A Share with a target yield of 14.47%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in a portfolio that primarily consists of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows:

Bank of Montreal Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada
The Bank of Nova Scotia National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
     

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 22, 2021, as amended May 30, 2022, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.canadianbanc.com
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian Banc Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $45,050,000

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.