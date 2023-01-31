CCA Health Michigan Announces New Vice President of ACO Performance and Growth

Dawn Johnson brings broad range of experience in value-based care, business operations, and clinical and financial performance improvement

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCA Health Michigan, a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, today announced Dawn Johnson, RN, has joined the team as Vice President of Accountable Care (ACO) Performance and Growth. Johnson, a Michigan native, will lead cross-functional teams within the CCA Health ACO, part of CCA Health Michigan, to help the organization and its participating providers improve patient outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.

“Dawn has a proven track record in driving successful value-based care initiatives and her guidance and contributions will be invaluable to our ACO performance,” said Brian Keane, General Manager, CCA Health Michigan. “She brings tremendous knowledge and expertise in provider business operations, clinical programming, data analysis, and project and team management. She will serve as a trusted partner to our participating providers, collaborating with our CCA Health team to help our providers identify actionable opportunities for clinical and financial performance improvement.”

The CCA Health ACO is comprised of over 200 physicians managing over 20,000 patients in Southeast Michigan. As a member of the CCA Health ACO leadership team, Johnson will work closely with the organization’s quality, finance, operations, and analytical teams to design and implement innovative solutions that help meet shared-savings and performance goals. Prior to this role, Johnson served as a Client Success Executive for Signify Health, where she helped the organization implement and operationalize value-based care iniativies across multiple clients. She has also held leadership positions at Remedy Partners, Spectrum Health, and Priority Health.



“The CCA Health ACO is dedicated to improving healthcare in Michigan by driving the highest-quality, cost-effective care that our residents need and deserve,” said Johnson. “I’m thrilled to be joining this team of passionate and dedicated healthcare experts, and I look forward to helping our providers achieve their clinical, quality, and business goals.”



CCA Health Michigan was launched in 2022 following a majority stake acquisition of Reliance ACO in March by Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), an integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. In November of 2022, CCA Health Michigan expanded its footprint in the state through the acquisition of the Greater Genesee County Accountable Care Organization (GGC ACO). GGC ACO joined CCA Health ACO with 23 primary care practices in the greater Genesee County area with an aim to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes while lowering associated costs.



About CCA Health Michigan

CCA Health Michigan serves over 62,000 individuals in the state via its Medicare Advantage plans, CCA Health ACO, and CCA Health Physician Organization. By working closely with members, caregivers, providers, and community organizations, CCA Health Michigan aims to coordinate high-quality, patient-centric care that addresses the social factors that impact care, and empower individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthmi.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

