Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Atlas Salt Releases Robust PEA Results on the Great Atlantic Salt Deposit

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("the Company" - "Vulcan" TSX-V: VUL), is pleased to announce that Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT), a related company, has released the results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of its Great Atlantic salt deposit in Western Newfoundland completed by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. The complete copy of the Atlas Salt news release can be found here https://atlassalt.com/news providing full context for the highlights below.



Highlights:

Robust economic valuation based on a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $909 million at an 8% discount rate as per a 30 year cash flow model at a production rate of 2.5 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) yielding an Internal Rate of Return of 22%





Low cost production – utilizing a Q4 cost basis of $23.81 per tonne FOB





Mining infrastructure designed to increase production up to 4 Mtpa plus recognition that mineral resources are available for a much longer mine life





Indicated Mineral Resource of 187 million tonnes (Mt) at 96.4 % NaCl, plus Inferred Mineral Resource of 999 Mt at 95.6 % NaCl





Project designed to utilize electricity as the environmentally friendly energy source





Access to the underground deposit through dual declines allowing for production scalability and economic efficiencies



Economic Summary:

Table 1:Summary of Economic Outcomes – Initial 30 Year Production Plan at 2.5 Mtpa

Metric Units Value Pre-Tax Payback Period yrs 4.2 Pre-Tax IRR % 22.1% Pre-tax NPV at 5% discounting C$ '000 1,627,736 Pre-tax NPV at 8% discounting C$ '000 909,338 Pre-tax NPV at 10% discounting C$ '000 620,247 Post-Tax Payback Period yrs 5.0 Post-tax IRR % 17.3 Post-tax NPV at 5% discounting C$ '000 920,320 Post-tax NPV at 8% discounting C$ '000 481,900 Post-tax NPV at 10% discounting C$ '000 304,935

Vulcan retains a 3% net production royalty on the mineral licences it transferred to Atlas Salt (formerly Red Moon Resources Inc.) upon spinout of Atlas Salt from the company in 2012, which includes the Great Atlantic Salt project. Vulcan also owns 28,891,000 shares (31.2% of the outstanding shares) in Atlas Salt Inc.

Patrick Laracy, President commented “The PEA evaluation is very impressive. It is gratifying to have this independent PEA confirm the project’s compelling commercial merits. When considering production rates greater than 2.5 Mtpa and a mine life beyond 30 years, significant additional valuation upside is present. I look forward to the finalization of the feasibility study and the development of this project. Projects of this nature have the potential to be in production in excess of 50 years based on comparable salt mines in North America with all the attendant economic benefits.”

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John's NL, with strategic land positions in multiple active Newfoundland gold exploration and development belts. The Company has leveraged its exploration exposure in most of this land position through equity ownership of other explorers obtained by way of option and royalty agreements. It also holds 31.2% of the outstanding shares in Atlas Salt. Atlas Salt is carrying out a feasibility analysis on its Great Atlantic salt deposit in western Newfoundland strategically located in the robust road de-icing market of eastern North America.

Patrick J. Laracy, P. Geo. President, is the qualified person responsible for the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.

President

(709) 754-3186

info@vulcanminerals.ca

www.vulcanminerals.ca

