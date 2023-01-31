Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $93,696.2 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 12.2% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 [280-Pages] | Approved by Research Dive

The global automotive semiconductor market is predicted to observe remarkable growth during the analysis period due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in the automobile industry. Based on propulsion type, the electric engine sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have huge growth opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global automotive semiconductor market is predicted to garner a revenue of $93,696.2 million and grow at a CAGR of 12.2% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2021 to 2028.



As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for safety features in the automobile industry, the automotive semiconductor market is expected to observe exponential growth during the estimated period. Besides, the increasing demand for vehicle electrification among people is predicted to foster the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide as industrial manufacturers are looking forward to minimizing the usage of combustion fuels is expected to create massive growth opportunities over the analysis timeframe. However, the increasing overall vehicle cost may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Automotive Semiconductor Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the automotive semiconductor market into segments based on component, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region.

Component: Processor Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The processor sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $21,367.6 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing innovation from the autonomous driving system is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated timeframe.

Vehicle-Type: Light Commercial Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The light commercial sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $33,651.0 million throughout the analysis period. This is mainly due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments all across the globe to decrease carbon emissions caused by diesel fuel ignition. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives and programs to promote the adoption of EV vehicles are predicted to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Propulsion Type: Electric Engine Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The electric engine sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $36,720.1 million over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for a decrease in the emission caused by petrol and diesel vehicles worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing use of a large number of semiconductors in the electric vehicle is expected to fortify the growth of the automotive semiconductor market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Application: Telematics & Infotainment Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The telematics & infotainment sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $30,947.6 million over the forecast timeframe. The increasing demand for wirelessly connected vehicles all across the globe in detecting the location of the car in case of emergencies is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the estimated period.

Ask an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call to Get the Latest Trends on Automotive Semiconductor Market

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the automotive semiconductor market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.7% during the analysis timeframe. This is majorly due to the increasing automotive manufacturing hubs in this region. Moreover, the increasing use of semiconductor components in vehicles and the growing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles across the region are the factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Automotive Semiconductor Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the automotive semiconductor market. This is mainly due to the strict restrictions on the import and export of raw materials which has affected the semiconductor manufacturing organizations during the pandemic period. This has further affected the sales of the vehicles over that period. However, the increased government schemes for providing subsidies and various other facilities for the people adopting electric vehicles have uplifted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Request an On-Demand Customization of the Specific Segments or Regions on the Automotive Semiconductor Market

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the automotive semiconductor market include

Infineon Technologies AG

Micron Technology

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a leading position in the global industry- Inquire here to grab full report

For instance, in July 2022, STMicroelectronics, a Dutch multinational corporation and technology company announced its collaboration with Volkswagen Group, a leading Germany-based manufacturer of automobiles and commercial vehicles. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop a new semiconductor to provide tailored hardware for connectivity, and energy management, and to make vehicles fully software-defined, secured, and future-proof.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Automotive Semiconductor Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521