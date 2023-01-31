Aunalytics to Present at LAUNCH 2023, a Premier Event for the Carolinas’ Credit Unions in February

Leading Data Management and Analytics Company Will Feature Its Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services and How Credit Unions Can Expand Wallet Share by Gaining Member Insights and Increasing Engagement

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today that Aunalytics Relationship Manager Brad Thien will deliver a talk at LAUNCH 2023, an event for the Carolinas’ credit unions. Thien’s talk, Insights Hiding in Your Data Can Increase Customer Engagement and Expand Wallet Share, will take place on February 10, 2023. The company will also showcase its Daybreak ™ for Financial Services advanced data analytics solution and demonstrate how credit unions can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to increase business wins and compete more effectively.



Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean member intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Gathering basic information about credit union members is relatively easy, but it doesn’t provide the highest value that can help anticipate their needs and drive greater revenue,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “Capturing more complex data, such as transactional data, and applying AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling to it often reveals significant business insights that guide more strategic decision-making about how and when to approach members, and with the products and services they are more likely to care about. We look forward to meeting with credit unions at LAUNCH 2023 and demonstrating how AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling can generate a 360-degree view of members and deep intelligence that enables highly personalized, more meaningful interactions that accelerate engagement and grow credit union revenue.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-sized businesses and enterprises. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, Aunalytics offers managed IT services and managed analytics services, private cloud services, and a private cloud-native data platform for data management and analytics. The platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI – unifying distributed data silos into a single source of truth for highly accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI for accurate mission-critical insights. To solve the talent gap that so many mid-sized businesses and enterprises located in secondary markets face, Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model provides the technical talent needed for data management and analytics success in addition to its innovative technologies and tools. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.