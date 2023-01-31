Resultant Named a Coalesce 2022 System Integrator Partner of the Year

Recognition marks Coalesce’s inaugural award honoring partners for their demonstrable commitment to the data industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced the 2022 System Integrator (SI) Partner of the Year, honoring Resultant , a leading consulting firm specializing in technology, data analytics, and digital transformation. The firm was selected for excellence in helping clients drive innovation and value and building best-in-class data solutions with Coalesce.

Resultant’s recognition marks the inaugural regional SI Partner of the Year recognition aimed at acknowledging partners for their demonstrable commitment to advancing the data industry alongside Coalesce. Since partnering with Coalesce, Resultant has helped leading organizations accelerate their data cloud adoption and added several new clients, including Rufflebutts , Retina Consultants of America , US Radiology Specialists , and the Resultant internal IT team.

“We are honored to be recognized by Coalesce as the SI Partner of the Year,” said Michael Tantrum, National Sales Director at Resultant. “Our goal is to help clients overcome their most complex challenges to achieve transformational outcomes, and this award is a testament to our growing partnership with Coalesce and shared vision to advance data modernization for organizations across industries.”

In 2022, Coalesce launched its SI Partner Program , consisting of strategic services partnerships designed to enable data management professionals to efficiently transform data into business outcomes and insight.

"The aim of the SI Partner of the Year recognition is to commend our partners for their continued commitment to driving adoption and innovation of modern data cloud technologies,” said CJ Oordt, Head of Strategic Alliances at Coalesce. “Resultant is everything we look for in a business partner. In 2022, they combined the power of Snowflake, Fivetran, and Coalesce with a prescriptive approach to data modernization to quickly deliver automated and scalable solutions to complex data projects. We look forward to taking this partnership to new heights in 2023.”

About Resultant

Resultant is an independent technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. The firm serves clients nationally from its headquarters in Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.resultant.com .

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations, Coalesce customers benefit from increased data engineer productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .