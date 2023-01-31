Submit Release
NeuroSigma Announces Strategic Digital Marketing Partnership with Data360

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company commercializing external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) technology for treating neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the commencement of a strategic digital marketing partnership with Data360, a leading provider of targeted, online marketing for the healthcare industry.

In October 2022, NeuroSigma announced the commercial rollout of the Monarch eTNS System for treating pediatric attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the Pediatric Care Copay program to facilitate patient access to the product. The Monarch eTNS System is the first medical device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of ADHD for pediatric patients (i.e., children ages 7-12). The partnership with Data360 will support these efforts and leverage Data360’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data platform. Using this platform, Data 360 has built a curated database including over 150 million email addresses from caregivers, physicians, and healthcare providers who have opted into its platform. Data360’s unique approach facilitates best-in-class coverage and high-quality engagement with interested stakeholders.

“Data360 has developed an industry-leading approach to digital healthcare marketing,” said James Miller, CEO of Data360. “Our proprietary AI technology allows us to engage more meaningfully with a far larger numbers of individuals than is possible using more traditional digital marketing techniques and, we believe, is well-suited to reach a fuller universe of interested caregivers and healthcare providers, educating them about NeuroSigma’s Monarch eTNS System.”

"We are pleased to announce this important strategic partnership for NeuroSigma,” added Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma. “The Monarch eTNS System fulfills a significant unmet need for individuals seeking an alternative to stimulants and other medications to treat ADHD.”

“Our partnership with Data360, combined with our new Pediatric Care Copay program, allows us to educate the marketplace and provide greater access to and awareness of our safe and effective approach to treating pediatric ADHD. We believe the Monarch eTNS System occupies a unique and critical place among currently available treatments for pediatric ADHD. The Data 360 solution will help us make the Monarch available to patients throughout the United States,” added Dr. Kealey.

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company is commercializing the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch and NeuroSigma’s TNS platform include a wide spectrum of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as ADHD, drug-resistant epilepsy, and depression. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

About Data360

Data360, Inc. (https://www.data360online.com/) empowers healthcare marketers for greater success.  Our commitment to turning data into intelligence drives our solutions and services. With a smarter and tech-fueled approach to healthcare marketing data cultivation, we provide broader and better access to physicians, HCPs, patients, and caregivers. Beyond access, we offer valuable insights into audience behavior and cost-effective ways to activate and engage. We also innovated Fingerprint AI as a solution now disrupting data utilization, audience targeting, and program engagement for powerful business impact.

Contact:
Colin Kealey, M.D., President of NeuroSigma at CKealey@neurosigma.com 


