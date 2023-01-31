Lunge, the Dating App That Matches Singles at the Same Gym, Offcially Launches

Lunge is the first dating app to match people at the same gym or exercise classes. Time to finally talk to that gym crush!

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new dating app Lunge is revolutionizing the way people meet at their gym and exercise classes. Say goodbye to those intrusive and uncomfortable gym interactions, while also saying hello to that cute person on the treadmill. Lunge makes all connections easy, mutual and fun!

"Our research shows that individuals who attend the same gym or exercise class are very compatible," says founder Steve Cole. "They have similar lifestyles, they both care about their health, they live nearby, and much more." Though these individuals are constantly passing by each other, they rarely connect because of the cardinal rule to never approach someone during their workout. Lunge reinforces those boundaries while also creating more relationships. Its motto is "workout now, match later".

Lunge has another feature that allows users to match not only at their gym, but also with singles in their nearby area. What's cool about Lunge is that 100% of people on the app exercise. If that's a must for a potential significant other, then why waste time swiping through random profiles on other dating apps? Find the perfect fit on Lunge instead.

Looking for friends to workout with? Lunge also has a Workout Buddy Mode to meet friends at the same gym/exercise classes or in the nearby area. Find a workout partner and friend in one!

Start looking for love in the right places and download Lunge on the App Store today.

