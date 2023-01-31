Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,261 in the last 365 days.

VizyPay Amplifies Customer Experience and Ease of Use with Overhaul to VizyPOS

In its mission to provide excellence to small businesses across rural America, the fintech company revamped its proprietary payment processing app to include a help center, an updated Inventory and cosmetic updates

/EIN News/ -- WAUKEE, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an industry-disrupting payment processing fintech company with a mission to empower small town businesses with simple, reliable and transparent services, today announces the overhaul of its VizyPOS app. The updates provide a facelift to the graphics, imagery, overhauling the Cart and Inventory for better usability and most importantly supplying a help center for users to connect with a customer support team. The new and improved help center allows small business owners to reach VizyPay support within 30 seconds to troubleshoot any issues they may run into.

VizyPay’s dedication to servicing small businesses with the best payment tools available is always in the forefront of each decision, including the VizyPOS update. The overhaul includes modernizing the graphics with a new color scheme and easier usability. Built for Pax terminals, VizyPOS gives merchants resources normally found in full POS systems, offering built-in inventory management, split tender capabilities, extensive profit reporting and data-driven insights to help merchants run their businesses intelligently and smoothly. Moreover, VizyPOS allows for easy implementation of VizyPay’s award-winning Cash Discount Program, a flexible and transparent subscription program that seamlessly incorporates card swipe fees into pricing, ultimately allowing small businesses to offset up to 100% of processing fees.

“We always strive to innovate and provide advanced, reliable and innovative technology solutions for our merchants,” said VizyPay Application Developer, Brett Dewerff. “With easy to use, high-powered capabilities, VizyPOS has been revolutionizing the tools small businesses have in their pockets. This new update makes managing all aspects of their business easier and more convenient than ever.”

VizyPOS is free for all VizyPay customers and is compatible with the A80 and A920 PAX terminals. For more information, visit www.vizypay.com. To download VizyPOS click here.

About VizyPay  
Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

Media Contact
Ericka Rivera
Uproar PR for VizyPay
erivera@uproarpr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

VizyPay Amplifies Customer Experience and Ease of Use with Overhaul to VizyPOS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.