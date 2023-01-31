Mimecast Names David Helfer as Chief Revenue Officer

Global Sales Executive Joins Email and Collaboration Security Company to Build on Momentum

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the appointment of David Helfer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Helfer is an accomplished go-to-market executive with extensive global leadership experience in highly complex infrastructure and security organizations. He also has deep experience building revenue through the channel and will bring a channel-integrated approach to the Mimecast sales organization. As CRO, Helfer will lead Mimecast’s global sales organization and help drive its short- and long-term revenue goals.



“Threat actors never take a day off, especially during times of economic uncertainty,” said Helfer. “I’m delighted to continue my professional journey at Mimecast and look forward to delivering on its mission to help organizations worldwide work protected.”

Helfer’s successful background includes time as a vice president at Lookout, Inc. and as a senior vice president at F5, Inc. leading worldwide channels and EMEA sales. Most recently, he served as vice president of enterprise sales, Americas at GitLab, Inc. In this role, Helfer was responsible for the enterprise segment of the business.

“Bringing in an accomplished sales leader with a proven track record of success leading sales teams is a major win for our organization, and I’m thrilled to welcome David to Mimecast,” said President & COO Rafe Brown. “We are at an important time in our transformation journey, and David’s passion to deliver a customer first sales organization and experience leading multi-national channel-focused sales organizations is a perfect match for the next phase of Mimecast’s growth journey.”

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

