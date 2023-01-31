Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,246 in the last 365 days.

GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses Advances Yellowbrick to Leaders Distinction

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, a multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced it has earned recognition as a Leader in the recent “GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses” released in December 2022. The research reveals that the differentiating strengths of Yellowbrick’s data warehouse include its advantages in cloud costs, speed, scalability, concurrency, and deployment options – which marks Yellowbrick as a “fast mover” within the Leaders category.

“This is recognition that our price/performance is ahead of the market which we further underscore with our 75% cheaper guarantee,” said Mark Cusack, CTO at Yellowbrick.  

This annual signature report shortlists exemplary data warehouse providers and equips IT decision-makers with unbiased information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

According to the report:

  • “Yellowbrick has evolved from a data warehouse new market entrant to a solid contender with more established offerings in the DW landscape.
  • The solution includes built-in asynchronous data metadata replication between instances of Yellowbrick: across regions, across cloud providers, and across cloud and on-premises – useful in the event of a cloud service provider (CSP) outage.
  • Yellowbrick’s strengths include hands-off administration, flexible deployment, scalability, concurrency, and advanced data governance functionality.”

Yellowbrick’s CTO blog unpacks this research a bit more here, and a full version of the report courtesy of Yellowbrick is here.

About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact
Glen Zimmerman
Yellowbrick Data
press@yellowbrick.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses Advances Yellowbrick to Leaders Distinction

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.