Reduce Beam Wander With Compactly Designed 1064nm 2X-8X Gemma® Variable Beam Expander

/EIN News/ -- BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by releasing the 1064nm 2X-8X Gemma® Variable Beam Expander. Featuring a high LIDT and fixed housing length, these beam expanders are designed for high-power laser applications with strict spatial requirements. To minimize beam wander, an internal translation and focusing mechanism is utilized to allow for magnification adjustments without rotating the lenses. Their adjustable 2X-8X expansion power allows for easy prototyping to determine suitable system magnification.

Designed with Gaussian beams in mind, the 1064nm 2X-8X Gemma® Variable Beam Expander has no ghost foci and features non-rotating lenses in a Galilean configuration to provide a high degree of pointing accuracy while also maintaining a compact housing length of 158mm. An anti-reflective coating is utilized to ensure superior transmission while withstanding high-power laser pulses of up to 10 J/cm2 at 1064nm, 10ns, 20Hz. The Gemma® Variable Beam expander is currently in stock and available for immediate delivery.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs approximately 1,250 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Image 1: TECHSPEC® 1064nm 2X-8X Gemma® Variable Beam Expanders


TECHSPEC® 1064nm 2X-8X Gemma® Variable Beam Expanders are ideal for high-power laser applications where magnification changes may be required, such as prototyping or R&D.



