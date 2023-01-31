Global Transportation Management System Market worth $28.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transportation Management System Market is projected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2022 to USD 28.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need to replace and update the existing and conventional transportation management systems is expected to support the demand for advanced transportation management solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Transportation Management System Market"

407 - Tables

46 - Figures

317 – Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232446179

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By Component, Transportation Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Deployment Mode, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Oracle (US), SAP ( Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), E2open (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), MercuryGate International (US), Blue Yonder (US), Transplace (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Generix Group (France), 3Gtms (US), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS ( China), nShift (UK), BlueRock Logistics (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), DDS Logistics ( France), Supplystack (Belgium), vTradEx (China), Shiptify ( France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Envase Technologies (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US) and Ultraship TMS (US)

The conventional transportation management system has features like contract management, load planning and optimization, transportation execution and freight audit. These features are usually considered to be standard features. With the advancement in technology, now we have advanced features like parcel shipping, dock scheduling and yard management, real-time visibility, big data analytics and network modelling.

The network modeling feature allows the users to create what-if scenarios before implementing a particular transportation plan. Network modeling also allows them to change the planning and execution of transportation in real time without causing any financial loss. Analytics and reporting features allow users to analyze and predict the future costs and dynamics associated with transportation. These features are not available in conventional transportation management systems. However, they are still being used aggressively and are not very efficient. Thus, the need for companies to replace the existing transportation management system with the new ones will surely boost the TMS market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232446179

By Vertical, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the Transportation Management System Market. The retail industry comprises F&B, clothing, consumer products, and eCommerce. The segment has witnessed tremendous growth over the years due to increased eCommerce penetration across the globe, along with improvements made in transportation management solutions that help address enterprise demands. Also, the need to provide a scalable solution to manage fleets, optimize routes, and real-time tracking updates and status of operators and shippers, all while improving efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction will drive the segment.

By end user, the shippers segment is expected to hold the highest market size in the Transportation Management System Market. The need to automate processes to save time and reduce spending on future shipments will drive the adoption of TMS solutions and services in the shipper segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for transportation management system solutions. The demand for transportation management system solutions across different industry verticals is expanding at an impressive rate in the region. The Asia Pacific is witnessing high growth due to the increasing global competition, the growing penetration of smart devices and connected machines. The region is a current hotspot of the TMS market and attracts several companies. Transport modes and operators are diversifying rapidly in Asia and the Pacific, and demand for accessibility and efficiency is growing across transport systems and will drive the market in the region.

Major vendors in the global Transportation Management System Market Oracle (US), SAP ( Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), E2open (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), MercuryGate International (US), Blue Yonder (US), Transplace (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Generix Group (France), 3Gtms (US), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS ( China), nShift (UK), BlueRock Logistics (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), DDS Logistics ( France), Supplystack (Belgium), vTradEx (China), Shiptify ( France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Envase Technologies (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US) and Ultraship TMS (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization & IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Voice Biometrics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Edge Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Call Center AI Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Customer Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Bot Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com