AxleHire Pioneers a New Last-Mile Delivery Model with Cross-Border Ecommerce SEKO Logistics as First Client

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, CA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, AxleHire today announced a new agreement to provide their last-mile delivery service to cross-border ecommerce company SEKO Logistics. Using AxleHire’s technology, SEKO Logistics can provide offshore ecommerce businesses like Shein and Wish with next-day shipping once a product enters a SEKO warehouse in the U.S.

AxleHire’s last-mile delivery technology orchestrates every element of last-mile urban delivery — including reconfigurable sortation, scalable location capacity, dynamic routing, a surge-ready driver fleet, and more — to flex with the continuously shifting parameters of the last mile. Advanced dynamic routing algorithms balance supply and demand in real-time, creating dense routes for greater delivery efficiency (and happier drivers), while data-driven predictive analysis enables continuous optimization of service levels for clients.

“Customers like SEKO who want to keep everything in-house now have access to AxleHire’s technology under their brand,” said Adam Bryant, AxleHire CEO. “AxleHire easily connects directly with any system a customer needs and is pre-integrated with popular third-party systems making it easy to implement a last-mile delivery strategy simply and quickly.”

AxleHire’s last-mile delivery technology allows SEKO to efficiently and cost-effectively connect its international supply chain from production to door. The delivery process starts in China where SEKO prints out an AxleHire delivery label for parcels that will be delivered to the end customer. Once packages land in the U.S., SEKO utilizes AxleHire’s proprietary technology to sort and route the packages at their warehouses. AxleHire then sends drivers directly to SEKO’s fulfillment center the next day to deliver the packages to customers.

“AxleHire’s technology is the perfect fit for our ‘client first’ approach to logistics and allows us to keep up with consumers' ever-increasing delivery demands,” said Richard McLaren, SVP Global eCommerce, SEKO Logistics. “Implementing the technology with our system has been seamless and has been an integral part of streamlining our last-mile delivery solutions in the US.”

SEKO has been a client of AxleHire since 2021 but is the first company to pioneer the new delivery model. They are currently serving customers in Los Angeles.

About AxleHire

AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers.

About SEKO Logistics

SEKO Logistics provides a complete set of technology-enabled logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, transportation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, and warehousing services. SEKO designs configurable, ready-to-go solutions for customers, and is supported by a hybrid model of global, corporately-owned gateways in markets like London, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong, coupled with an expansive strategic partner network that is at the core of its commitment to be “small enough to care and big enough to scale” for its clients, offering e-commerce and omnichannel retail logistics, white glove delivery solutions, healthcare logistics, and value-added freight forwarding services. SEKO has over 150 offices in more than 40 countries. www.sekologistics.com.

