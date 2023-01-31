WSP Completes Acquisition of BG Consulting Engineers, Reinforcing Its Presence and Service Offer in Europe

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Lausanne-based BG Bonnard & Gardel Holding SA (“BG Consulting Engineers” or “BG”), one of Switzerland’s leading engineering consulting firms, following the unanimous approval of BG’s shareholders.

With some 700 professionals based primarily in Switzerland and France, as well as a minor presence in Portugal and Italy, BG offers consulting, engineering, and project management services in the infrastructure, building, water, environment, and energy sectors. In line with WSP’s Global Strategic Action Plan, the acquisition of BG reinforces WSP’s foothold in Europe while increasing its Swiss workforce fourfold to over 600 professionals and almost doubling its staff in France.

“We are thrilled to begin 2023 by welcoming BG’s highly skilled professionals to the WSP family. Together, we have a great opportunity to further strengthen our European business, thanks to our increased presence in Switzerland and France and our enhanced offering to clients in our core markets, as well as in key fast-growing sectors, including Environment, Renewable Energy, and Water,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and CEO. “I am also very pleased to welcome Pierre Epars, BG’s current CEO, as WSP’s new CEO for the Western European region.”

“It is an exciting time for BG’s professionals to join WSP’s growing European business,” said Mark Naysmith, WSP’s CEO for the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. “Our goal will be to create strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients by providing the best mix of value and services as their number-one choice.”

“We are delighted to officially join WSP and to continue our work as part of a larger organization dedicated to serving people and the environment,” said Pierre Epars, BG’s CEO. “As I take up my new role, I am honored to have this opportunity to help grow WSP’s business in Western Europe. I am convinced we will accomplish great things by joining forces.”

ABOUT BG CONSULTING ENGINEERS

BG Consulting Engineers is a well-established engineering consulting firm founded in Switzerland in 1954. With more than 700 employees based in offices in Switzerland, France, Portugal, and Italy, BG provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services in the following sectors: transportation infrastructure and mobility, private real estate and public buildings, water and environment, and energy. Driven by innovation and high-performance standards, BG professionals are partnering with their public and private customers to anticipate their needs and create advanced, achievable solutions throughout the entire project life cycle. Balancing human and environmental impact and deploying transversal approaches, BG is proactively addressing climate change and urbanization to support local communities and regions. To find out more, visit: www.bg-21.com

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resource sectors. Its 65,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate its work. WSP derived about half of its $10.3B (CAD) 2021 revenues from clean sources. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP). To find out more, please visit www.wsp.com

