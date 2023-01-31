AI Orchestration Market is Expected to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions across several industry verticals and growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, drive the growth of the global AI orchestration market. Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing sector contributed the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AI orchestration market was estimated at $5,171.64 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $35.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5,171.64 Million Market Size in 2031 $35,161.74 Million CAGR 21.5% No. of Pages in Report 309 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers Rising adoption of AI orchestration solution across several industry verticals Growth in demand for optimum resource utilization Rise of responsible AI Restraints High cost of innovation and budget constraints Opportunities Low-code and no-code AI Growing initiative of AI orchestration in cybersecurity

Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak positively impacted the AI orchestration market growth, owing to significant investment in advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, AI/ML across the globe.

Furthermore, rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions in various sectors such as retail, automobiles, healthcare, education, and others, are expected to propel the growth of the AI market during the forecast period.

The global AI orchestration market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, organization size, industry vertical and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the workflow orchestration segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly 30% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than 50% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, manufacturing sector held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-fifth of the global AI orchestration market revenue. government and defense sector, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than 40% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global AI orchestration market report BMC Software, Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

