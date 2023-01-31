Emphysema treatment Market Size to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of emphysema cases, rise in number of smokers leading to emphysema and surge in air pollution and genetic risk factor contributing to emphysema drive the growth of the global emphysema treatment market. By medication type, the bronchodilators segment contributed to the major share in 2021. However, by region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Emphysema Treatment Market was estimated at $4,474.71 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $7,292.90 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14741



Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $ 4,474.71Million Market Size in 2031 $ 7,292.90 Million CAGR 5 % No. of Pages in Report 205 Segments Covered Medication Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of emphysema cases Increase in number of smokers leading to emphysema Increase in air pollution and genetic risk factor contributing to emphysema Restraints High cost of treatment Side effects associated with medications Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets



Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in demand bronchodilators for treatment of COPD diseases such as emphysema and patients that are infected with coronavirus basically suffer from similar symptoms, during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global emphysema treatment market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global emphysema treatment market is analyzed across medication type, distribution channel, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market players, create strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.

By medication type, the bronchodilators type segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global emphysema treatment market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14741



By end-user, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global emphysema treatment market revenue. The online providers segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering half of the global emphysema treatment market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global emphysema treatment market report include AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals (Viatris), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Orion Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., and Verona pharma. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as contract, product launch, product approval and partnership to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market by Type (Axillary hyperhidrosis, Palmar hyperhidrosis, Plantar hyperhidrosis, Others), by Treatment (Botulinum toxin injections, Topical treatment, Oral medication), by Age (Below 50 years, Above 50 years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Paresthesia Treatment Market by Disease Type (Acute Paresthesia, Chronic Paresthesia), by Treatment (Immunosuppressant, Anticonvulsants, Topical Creams, Antivirals, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market by Product (Endoscopes, Ultrasound probes, Ultrasonic processors, Imaging system, Needles, Accessories), by Application (Oncology, Pancreatic conditions, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics, others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Antibiotics, Antiviral, Anti-allergic, Artificial Tears), by Disease Type (Allergic Conjunctivitis, Bacterial Conjunctivitis, Viral Conjunctivitis), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Neonatal Intensive Care Market by Product (Warmers, Incubators, Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Devices, Phototherapy Equipment, Others), by Application (Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight, Jaundice, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Maternity Hospitals, Neonatal & Pediatric Hospital): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com