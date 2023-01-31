Navitas GaNSense™ Half-Bridge Power ICs Win Power Product of the Year

Proprietary GaN-IC technology integrates two GaN FETs with drive, control, sensing, autonomous protection, and level-shift isolation to create a fundamental power-stage building block for power electronics

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, today announced that their GaNSense half-bridge power ICs (NV62xx) have been awarded Power Product of the Year by Electronic Products Magazine.

Gallium nitride (GaN) GaNFast™ power ICs - with proprietary monolithically-integrated GaN power and drive - first entered mass production in 2018. The added-feature, higher-performance GaNSense half-bridge range now integrates two GaN FETs with drive, control, sensing, autonomous protection, and level-shift isolation, to create a fundamental power-stage building block for power electronics. This revolutionary single-package solution reduces component count and footprint by over 60% compared to existing discretes, which cuts system cost, size, weight, and complexity.

The Product of the Year awards, now in their 47th year, recognize outstanding products that represent any of the following qualities: a significant advancement in a technology or its application, an exceptionally innovative design, a substantial achievement in price/performance and improvements in design performance.

“Thank you to Electronic Products for this extremely competitive award, reflecting Navitas’ commitment to innovation, performance and reliability,” said Dan Kinzer, Navitas COO/CTO and co-founder. “GaN power ICs established the mobile fast and ultra-fast charging market, with new phones charging 0-100% in a lightning-fast 9 minutes. The GaNSense half-bridge drives that performance even higher, plus has proven successful in home appliance and motor drive, with millions shipped each quarter.”

GaNSense ICs offer multiple efficiency and reliability benefits in an easy-to-use, low-profile, low-inductance, industry-standard 6 x 8 mm PQFN. The NV62xx family enables fast time-to-prototype and fast time-to-revenue, and is designed to enable the next generation of soft-switching topologies and exploit GaN’s high-speed, MHz+ fast-switching capability.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f7ccc2c-2513-412a-ae64-ea16b43610e2