Bubblr Launches Updated Corporate Website at Bubblr.Com

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the advancement of a better Internet, today announced the launch of its redesigned company website.

The new website aligns with Bubblr's strategy to fix a broken Internet by providing the tools for local communities to build their own community apps and generate new revenue streams to help urban regeneration while significantly reducing online marketing costs for local businesses.

Steve Morris, Founder and author of Bubblr’s patents, stated, "I believe our granted patents and technologies provide the potential for the most disruptive changes the internet has ever seen. It will be the first real manifestation of the Ethical Web. The new website illustrates how innovative our proposition is and how it will continue to evolve over time. Once deployed, our platform will create a level playing field on which all businesses, whether micro-, small, mid-sized and large, can fairly compete.”

Morris also noted that the apps on the platform will provide an environment where consumers in the local area don't have to share any personally identifiable information, such as email and phone numbers. Consumers can operate anonymously in the community. The new website showcases simple use cases of the community apps in short videos, featuring screen grabs of test community apps that have already been built. This demonstrates how close Bubblr is to the launch of its open-source platform.

More announcements on the website and the apps are expected soon.

In addition, Bubblr has also initiated the application process for moving to the OTCQB.

More information will be announced at the appropriate time.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission to fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own apps or integrate the functionality into existing apps. For more information, go to www.bubblr.com

