Trawell Co to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawell Co (OTCQX: TRWAF), based in Milan, Italy, focused on Baggage Protection and Tracing Services, today announced that Edoardo Zarghetta, IR advisor, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.

DATE: February 9th, 2023
TIME: 10:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5
Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Date Corporate event
JAN 22 Renewal of Lima Airport for 2 years.
JAN 22 New concession at Zagreb Airport 6+1 yr. and renewal of Lima Airport for 2 yr.
DEC 22 Renewal of Athens for 2+2 yr. and award of Milan Malpensa and Linate for 4 yr.
OCT 22 Business Plan to 2027 with a CAGR for Revenues of 8.2%, and EBIT of 12.1% and renewal of the Toulouse airport concession for 5 yr.
SEP 22 Half-year report 2022: strong growth of €2m EBITDA and a net profit of €2m.
JUN 22 Extension of the Rome Fiumicino concession for 3 yr.
JUN 22 Research report by Arrowhead with operating revenues at 30 April 2022 of €6.4 million, 67.3% higher than €3.8 million in the same period of 2021, in addition to the awarding of two new airports in Prague and Nur-Saltan.
MAY 22 2021 financial statements with EBITDA of +€2.3m and Net Profit of €0.7m.

About Trawell Co
TraWell Co is a leading global provider of protection services, baggage storage, products, and ancillary services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT:TWL), and trading on the OTCQX in New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 125 stores at 38 airports in 13 countries, with more than 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. provides unique exposure to a portfolio of travel and retail services. With 25 years of experience, TraWell capitalizes on the growth of air travel and spending on wellness and safety services.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Trawell Co S.p.A.
Edoardo Zarghetta
IR Advisor
+44 7795 106913
Edoardo.zarghetta@trawellco.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

