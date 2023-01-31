BioP2P Network Launches Online Biomanufacturing Career Center

/EIN News/ -- VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BioProcess to Product (BioP2P) Network, a national nonprofit program working to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing in the United States for the growing bioeconomy, today launched its online career center to connect biomanufacturing talent with opportunity.



An initial priority for the BioP2P Network is to create a national inventory of validated, scale-up facilities with fermentation capacity to support scale-up manufacturing capacity. This open-access inventory of facilities will allow developers to readily partner. Organizations are encouraged to register for free on the BioP2P website (https://biomanufacturing.net/)

The newly launched Career Center (https://biomanufacturing.careerwebsite.com/) builds on its directory of organizations as part of a comprehensive strategy from BioP2P to support the U.S. biomanufacturing.

“We are focused on connecting all of the various players in the biomanufacturing sector to ensure the necessary elements are in place for it to grow and thrive in the United States,” said Missy Fox, Executive Director of the BioP2P Network. “Our robust Career Center anchors our workforce and training efforts and serves the needs of both job seekers and employers.”

Job seekers can search the site and upload their resumes to it at no cost. Listings can be filtered by keyword, title, and location. The job listings are updated daily. Job seekers are encouraged to create a free account to receive email notifications of new opportunities, or follow @BioP2PNetwork on Twitter for new listings.

Employers can list their jobs and take advantage of a number of packages BioP2P offers to attract the talent they need. Pricing can be found on the Career Center page under the employer link.

“Having the talent to grow biomanufacturing is an essential component for success as companies seek to move their biomanufacturing from pilot to commercial scale,” said Fox. “We are working to address critical challenges this industry faces to ensure the United States’s leadership as it seeks to transform manufacturing through biotechnology into a high-value, strategic sector that is both clean and cost-effective.”

About the BioP2P Network

The BioProcess to Product Network (BioP2P) is a national initiative of the California Biomanufacturing Center. The California Biomanufacturing Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting industry development, workforce, and training. It works to identify capacity and help biomanufacturers accelerate the process of expanding biomanufacturing from pilot to commercial scale. More information can be found at www.biomanufacturing.net