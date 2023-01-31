Motorola Network Portfolio Launches On HomeDepot.com

/EIN News/ -- Minim Brings Powerful Networking Solutions to Home Improvement Shoppers Across North America

MANCHESTER, NH, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces the expansion of its e-commerce footprint with the launch of Motorola home network devices on HomeDepot.com. The company’s latest e-commerce partnership brings Motorola-branded networking solutions directly to Home Improvement shoppers across North America.

Since 2022, the adoption of WiFi 6-enabled devices continues to skyrocket across all market segments as consumers seek more from their home networks. Working directly with Home Depot, Minim’s new e-commerce relationship will offer eight high-performance devices from the Motorola home network portfolio, including the Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 Mesh System. Introducing one of its powerful mesh systems to HomeDepot.com positions Minim to reach a wider audience of home improvement customers seeking to upgrade their home networks.

Product Highlight - Motorola MH7603

Launched in 2021, Motorola’s first WiFi 6 mesh system has become one of the company’s top-performing intelligent networking systems. Now available on HomeDepot.com for $238.99, this product offers:

● WiFi 6 AX1800 Speeds up to 1Gbps.

● A 1 Gig Ethernet port for strong wired connections.

● Stable WiFi connection for up to 300 devices across 5,000 sqft.

● The motosync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more.

● Access to a 2-year warranty.

“This is an exhilarating time for Minim, as our launch on HomeDepot.com builds on our recent partnerships with leading e-tailers across the country,” said Cristina Martinho, Vice President of Performance Marketing at Minim. “We look forward to creating more opportunities for consumers to shop for products from the Motorola Network portfolio that secure and simplify their home networks.”

In addition to the Motorola MH7603, motosync-powered devices now available on HomeDepot.com also include the Motorola MG8702 modem-router combo and the Motorola MT7711 modem-router combo, with additional products launching in the coming weeks.

The intuitive motosync mobile app powers all Motorola home network devices, enabling users to secure and optimize their networks. The software solution powered by Minim boasts a full feature set with parental controls, ad-blockers, malware monitoring and more, so users can focus on the connections that matter.

To learn more about Motorola’s complete portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit motorolanetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and various routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, used under an exclusive global license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known worldwide for high-quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies that offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Selected strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the stringent safety, quality and reliability standards consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola's strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

