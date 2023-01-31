CAE To Host Webinar 'Portrait of a Graduate: Making the Vision Reality For Your Students'

Professional learning discussion focuses on how to put your Portrait of a Graduate into practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career skills, today announced that Dr. Doris Zahner, chief academic officer, CAE, will join Jon Alfuth, senior director of state policy at KnowledgeWorks, and Dr. Kipp D. Rogers, chief academic officer, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, for a live webinar discussion on measuring and improving students’ essential Portrait of a Graduate skills.



Intended for K-12 teachers, school counselors, and school and district leaders, “Portrait of a Graduate: Making the Vision Reality for Your Students,” will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. EST.

“Over 100 states and districts have developed a Portrait of a Graduate in an effort to ensure all students gain essential academic and career skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, and written communication,” said Zahner, who oversees all research and psychometrics for CAE’s performance-based assessments. “These Portraits provide a vision for educators, students, and the community, but for young people to fully achieve it, the desired competencies must be measured and taught.”

The education and assessment experts will discuss:

Common challenges and solutions to move from vision to practice

Using innovative performance-based assessments to improve outcomes

Lessons learned from a Virginia school district’s journey



The free session will offer educational leaders valuable insights that can help ensure the goals of their Portrait become reality for their students. Those who attend the live presentation or view the recording for 40 minutes or more can earn a CE certificate.

To register for the live Feb. 8 webinar “Portrait of a Graduate: Making the Vision Reality for Your Students,” click here. Registrants will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

About CAE

Since 2002, CAE has developed performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills. Our Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for higher education and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education evaluate the skills that are predictive of positive college and career outcomes and in demand by employers: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Over 825,000 students at more than 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s essential skills assessments.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE also offers critical thinking skills curriculum, professional development, and designs custom, innovative performance assessments across all subject areas and grades. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About KnowledgeWorks

KnowledgeWorks is a national nonprofit organization advancing a future of learning that ensures each student graduates ready for what’s next. For more than 20 years, we’ve been partnering with states, communities and leaders across the country to imagine, build and sustain vibrant learning communities. Through evidence-based practices and a commitment to equitable outcomes, we’re creating the future of learning, together. www.knowledgeworks.org

About Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is the largest school division in Hampton Roads with 86 schools. VBCPS is a fully-accredited school division and a diverse community that continues to outperform school divisions across the state and nation on key academic indicators. Read more about the division's accomplishments by reading recent news releases, reading our blog, The Core, or connecting with us through social media by following @vbschools - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.





