ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports $0.13 EPS for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 and EPS of $0.79 for the Year Ended 2022; Improves Tangible Book Value to $6.47; Maintains Strong Asset Quality

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the "Company") the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the "Bank") today announced net income of $843 thousand, or $0.13 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Key Financial Data

4Q22 Highlights Profitability Metrics 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

• Net Revenues of $4.8 million including $4.4 million of net interest income and $357 thousand of non-interest income



• Net Income of $843 thousand and earnings per common share of $0.13



• Average loans increased 8.5% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits increasing by 2.9% since prior quarter.



• During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Empire State Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $100 thousand compared to prior quarter which no provision or benefit was recorded. The increase was driven by the increase in total loans period over period.



• Total assets grew to $588 million the largest since inception of the Company in 2006. Return on average assets (%) 0.60 % 0.65 % 1.05 % Return on average common equity (%) 7.71 % 8.12 % 13.85 % Return on tangible common equity (%) 7.82 % 8.23 % 14.06 % Net interest margin (%) 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.83 % Income Statement (a) 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

Net interest income $ 4,404 $ 4,242 $ 5,259 Non-interest income $ 357 $ 266 $ 409 Net income $ 843 $ 872 $ 1,340 Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 Balance Sheet (a) 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

Average total loans $ 494,728 $ 456,085 $ 429,896 Average total deposits $ 443,988 $ 431,600 $ 424,228 Book value per share $ 6.55 $ 6.47 $ 5.90 Tangible book value per share $ 6.47 $ 6.39 $ 5.82 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts



Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “We close out 2022 with healthy asset growth over the quarter and 20% loan growth year over year. This loan growth has exceeded the levels we saw at the height of the PPP program and will generate future value for years to come. Like most in the industry the Company saw pressure on the cost of funding, derived from the rapidly increasing interest rate environment, but the Company was able to maintain its net interest margin. With that said we are confident in our ability to execute our strategic plan in 2023.” Mr. Guarnieri went on to further state, “2022 was a record year for ESBS as we benefited from organic core business development which led to disciplined asset growth.”



Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “I am optimistic that with our strong underwriting standards, the local deposit market and our capital position, the balance sheet is set up to accommodate anticipated interest rate scenarios.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information

As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $587.9 million, an increase of $72.5 million, or 14.1%, as compared to total assets of $515.3 million on December 31, 2021. Loans receivable, net of allowance totaled $506.7 million, an increase of $84.5 million or 20% from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable, net was attributable to higher loan originations fueled by the Bank’s investor residential product.

Asset quality remains strong with the allowance for loan loss representing 1.14% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.37% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.3 million or 0.25% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, improving from $1.9 million or 0.38% of total assets of December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.28% and 0.45%, as of December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Total deposits increased $16.1 million, or 3.7% to $449.8 million as of December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021. This annual deposit growth is inclusive of the June 2022 sale of $67 million in deposits in conjunction with the sale of our Newburgh office, consistent with our business plan to centralize the Company’s retail market to Staten Island and the Brooklyn markets.

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.11%, 14.26%, 14.26% and 15.51%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of December 31, 2022, ES Bancshares return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 7.71% and 7.82% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance Overview:

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $843 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $29 thousand, in comparison to $872 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from a provision for loan loss entry.



Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased $162 thousand to $4.40 million from $4.24 million at September 30, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin remained relatively unchanged, decreasing by one basis point to 3.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds.



There was a $100 thousand provision for loan losses entry for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to no entry for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended December 31, 2022, totaled $1 thousand. The increase was driven by the increase in total loans period over period.



Non-interest income increased $91 thousand, to $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $266 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase is a result from increased loan fees received.



Non-interest expense totaled $3.49 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, or an increase of 3.3%. The increase in non-interest expense can be attributed to normalized Marketing and NYS Banking & FDIC assessment fees offset by against improved Occupancy and equipment expense.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, two Loan Production offices and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary

(845) 451-7825







ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,115 30,481 59,078 Securities 16,042 32,622 11,192 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 494,064 459,916 378,126 Commercial and Lines of Credit 14,110 14,484 41,879 Construction Loans - - 560 Home Equity and Consumer Loans 466 668 5,187 Deferred costs 3,953 3,828 2,353 Allowance for loan losses (5,860 ) (5,760 ) (5,869 ) Total loans receivable, net 506,732 473,136 422,236 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 4,779 3,432 2,502 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,209 5,776 6,427 Accrued interest receivable 2,020 1,975 1,827 Goodwill 581 581 581 Repossessed assets - 117 - Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,202 5,168 5,067 Other Assets 8,175 8,132 6,408 Total Assets $ 587,855 561,420 515,318 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 132,997 150,677 149,769 Interest-Bearing Deposits 276,174 263,217 273,876 Brokered Deposits 40,627 39,051 10,040 Total Deposits 449,798 452,945 433,685 Bond Issue, net of costs 13,666 13,658 13,627 Borrowed Money 64,900 35,000 15,169 Other Liabilities 15,490 16,665 13,590 Total Liabilities 543,854 518,268 476,071 Stockholders' equity 44,001 43,152 39,247 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 587,855 561,420 515,318









ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans $ 5,652 $ 4,943 $ 4,672 $ 4,771 $ 20,038 $ 20,148 Securities 137 172 163 91 563 151 Other interest-earning assets 228 164 157 64 613 262 Total Interest Income 6,017 5,279 4,992 4,926 21,214 20,561 Interest expense Deposits 1,068 643 347 294 2,352 1,342 Borrowings 545 394 274 271 1,484 1,338 Total Interest Expense 1,613 1,037 621 565 3,836 2,680 Net Interest Income 4,404 4,242 4,371 4,361 17,378 17,881 Provision/(Benefit) for Loan Losses 99 - (65 ) (113 ) (79 ) 670 Net Interest Income after Pro/(Benefit) for Loan Losses 4,305 4,242 4,436 4,474 17,457 17,211 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 91 84 88 84 347 464 Loan fee income 146 83 76 141 446 372 Gain on Loan Sales - - - 241 241 343 Gain on Branch Sale - - 1,782 - 1,782 - Other 120 99 97 38 354 85 Total non-interest income 357 266 2,043 504 3,170 1,264 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 1,881 1,826 1,839 1,721 7,267 6,570 Occupancy and equipment 554 722 666 689 2,631 2,448 Data processing service fees 386 345 262 260 1,253 913 Marketing 77 (35 ) 100 108 250 228 Professional fees 179 194 205 255 833 672 NYS Banking & FDIC Assess 56 14 73 82 225 306 Printing & Office Supplies 68 45 29 44 186 156 Insurance 53 53 32 38 176 138 Other 238 217 280 275 1,010 1,133 Total non-interest expense 3,492 3,381 3,486 3,472 13,831 12,564 Income prior to tax expense 1,170 1,127 2,993 1,506 6,796 5,911 Income taxes 327 255 639 326 1,547 1,285 Net Income $ 843 $ 872 $ 2,354 $ 1,180 $ 5,249 $ 4,626









For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Avg Bal

Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos.

Average

Yield/

Cost Avg Bal

Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos. Average

Yield/

Cost Avg Bal

Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos. Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 494,728 $ 5,652 4.57 % $ 456,085 $ 4,943 4.33 % $ 429,896 $ 5,135 4.78 % Investment securities 22,678 137 2.42 % 33,194 172 2.07 % 8,568 63 2.93 % Interest-bearing deposits 19,536 162 3.32 % 27,240 114 1.68 % 48,757 27 0.22 % Restricted investment in bank stock 3,652 66 7.20 % 1,691 50 11.78 % 2,664 34 5.11 % Total interest-earning assets 540,594 6,017 4.45 % 518,210 5,279 4.07 % 489,885 5,259 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 17,871 19,798 19,123 Total assets $ 558,465 $ 538,008 $ 509,008 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 32,065 $ 35 0.44 % $ 32,736 $ 34 0.41 % $ 35,051 $ 33 0.38 % Money market accounts 7,201 4 0.25 % 6,589 3 0.20 % 10,579 5 0.19 % Savings accounts 108,170 221 0.81 % 134,132 180 0.53 % 164,896 122 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 155,086 808 2.07 % 117,679 426 1.44 % 73,457 110 0.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 302,522 1,068 1.40 % 291,136 643 0.88 % 283,983 270 0.38 % Borrowings 40,980 324 3.14 % 35,000 173 1.96 % 19,988 76 1.51 % Subordinated debenture 13,663 221 6.42 % 13,655 221 6.42 % 13,627 221 6.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 357,165 1,613 1.79 % 339,791 1,037 1.21 % 317,598 567 0.71 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 141,466 140,464 140,244 Other liabilities 16,121 14,803 12,469 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 157,587 155,267 152,713 Stockholders' equity 43,713 42,950 38,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 558,465 $ 538,008 $ 509,008 Net interest income $ 4,404 $ 4,242 $ 4,691 Average interest rate spread 2.66 % 2.86 % 3.58 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.83 %







