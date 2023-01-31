Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,000 in the last 365 days.

ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports $0.13 EPS for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 and EPS of $0.79 for the Year Ended 2022; Improves Tangible Book Value to $6.47; Maintains Strong Asset Quality

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $843 thousand, or $0.13 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  

Key Financial Data
 4Q22 Highlights
Profitability Metrics 4Q22
 3Q22
 4Q21
 • Net Revenues of $4.8 million including $4.4 million of net interest income and $357 thousand of non-interest income

• Net Income of $843 thousand and earnings per common share of $0.13

• Average loans increased 8.5% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits increasing by 2.9% since prior quarter.

• During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Empire State Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $100 thousand compared to prior quarter which no provision or benefit was recorded. The increase was driven by the increase in total loans period over period.

• Total assets grew to $588 million the largest since inception of the Company in 2006.
Return on average assets (%)   0.60 %   0.65 %   1.05 %
Return on average common equity (%)   7.71 %   8.12 %   13.85 %
Return on tangible common equity (%)   7.82 %   8.23 %   14.06 %
Net interest margin (%)   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.83 %
                   
Income Statement (a) 4Q22
 3Q22
 4Q21
Net interest income $ 4,404   $ 4,242   $ 5,259  
Non-interest income $ 357   $ 266   $ 409  
Net income $ 843   $ 872   $ 1,340  
Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.20  
Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.12   $ 0.13   $ 0.19  
                   
Balance Sheet (a) 4Q22
 3Q22
 4Q21
Average total loans $    494,728   $ 456,085   $ 429,896  
Average total deposits $    443,988   $ 431,600   $ 424,228  
Book value per share $    6.55   $ 6.47   $ 5.90  
Tangible book value per share $    6.47   $ 6.39   $ 5.82  
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts                    


Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “We close out 2022 with healthy asset growth over the quarter and 20% loan growth year over year. This loan growth has exceeded the levels we saw at the height of the PPP program and will generate future value for years to come. Like most in the industry the Company saw pressure on the cost of funding, derived from the rapidly increasing interest rate environment, but the Company was able to maintain its net interest margin. With that said we are confident in our ability to execute our strategic plan in 2023.” Mr. Guarnieri went on to further state, “2022 was a record year for ESBS as we benefited from organic core business development which led to disciplined asset growth.”

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “I am optimistic that with our strong underwriting standards, the local deposit market and our capital position, the balance sheet is set up to accommodate anticipated interest rate scenarios.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information
As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $587.9 million, an increase of $72.5 million, or 14.1%, as compared to total assets of $515.3 million on December 31, 2021. Loans receivable, net of allowance totaled $506.7 million, an increase of $84.5 million or 20% from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable, net was attributable to higher loan originations fueled by the Bank’s investor residential product.

Asset quality remains strong with the allowance for loan loss representing 1.14% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.37% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.3 million or 0.25% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, improving from $1.9 million or 0.38% of total assets of December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.28% and 0.45%, as of December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Total deposits increased $16.1 million, or 3.7% to $449.8 million as of December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021. This annual deposit growth is inclusive of the June 2022 sale of $67 million in deposits in conjunction with the sale of our Newburgh office, consistent with our business plan to centralize the Company’s retail market to Staten Island and the Brooklyn markets.

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.11%, 14.26%, 14.26% and 15.51%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of December 31, 2022, ES Bancshares return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 7.71% and 7.82% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance Overview:
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $843 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $29 thousand, in comparison to $872 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from a provision for loan loss entry.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased $162 thousand to $4.40 million from $4.24 million at September 30, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin remained relatively unchanged, decreasing by one basis point to 3.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds.

There was a $100 thousand provision for loan losses entry for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to no entry for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended December 31, 2022, totaled $1 thousand. The increase was driven by the increase in total loans period over period.

Non-interest income increased $91 thousand, to $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $266 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase is a result from increased loan fees received.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.49 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, or an increase of 3.3%. The increase in non-interest expense can be attributed to normalized Marketing and NYS Banking & FDIC assessment fees offset by against improved Occupancy and equipment expense.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, two Loan Production offices and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825



ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
    (unaudited) (unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,115   30,481     59,078  
Securities   16,042   32,622     11,192  
Loans receivable, net:          
Real estate mortgage loans   494,064   459,916     378,126  
Commercial and Lines of Credit   14,110   14,484     41,879  
Construction Loans   -   -     560  
Home Equity and Consumer Loans   466   668     5,187  
Deferred costs   3,953   3,828     2,353  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,860 ) (5,760 )   (5,869 )
Total loans receivable, net   506,732   473,136     422,236  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,779   3,432     2,502  
Bank premises and equipment, net   6,209   5,776     6,427  
Accrued interest receivable   2,020   1,975     1,827  
Goodwill   581   581     581  
Repossessed assets   -   117     -  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,202   5,168     5,067  
Other Assets   8,175   8,132     6,408  
Total Assets $ 587,855   561,420     515,318  
           
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   132,997   150,677     149,769  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   276,174   263,217     273,876  
Brokered Deposits   40,627   39,051     10,040  
Total Deposits   449,798   452,945     433,685  
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,666   13,658     13,627  
Borrowed Money   64,900   35,000     15,169  
Other Liabilities   15,490   16,665     13,590  
Total Liabilities   543,854   518,268     476,071  
Stockholders' equity   44,001   43,152     39,247  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 587,855   561,420     515,318  



  ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2022
 December 31,
2021
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (Audited)
Interest income              
Loans $ 5,652   $ 4,943   $ 4,672   $ 4,771     $ 20,038   $ 20,148  
Securities   137     172     163     91       563     151  
Other interest-earning assets   228     164     157     64       613     262  
Total Interest Income   6,017     5,279     4,992     4,926       21,214     20,561  
Interest expense              
Deposits   1,068     643     347     294       2,352     1,342  
Borrowings   545     394     274     271       1,484     1,338  
Total Interest Expense   1,613     1,037     621     565       3,836     2,680  
Net Interest Income   4,404     4,242     4,371     4,361       17,378     17,881  
Provision/(Benefit) for Loan Losses   99     -     (65 )   (113 )     (79 )   670  
Net Interest Income after Pro/(Benefit) for Loan Losses   4,305     4,242     4,436     4,474       17,457     17,211  
Non-interest income              
Deposit service charges   91     84     88     84       347     464  
Loan fee income   146     83     76     141       446     372  
Gain on Loan Sales   -     -     -     241       241     343  
Gain on Branch Sale   -     -     1,782     -       1,782     -  
Other   120     99     97     38       354     85  
Total non-interest income   357     266     2,043     504       3,170     1,264  
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,881     1,826     1,839     1,721       7,267     6,570  
Occupancy and equipment   554     722     666     689       2,631     2,448  
Data processing service fees   386     345     262     260       1,253     913  
Marketing   77     (35 )   100     108       250     228  
Professional fees   179     194     205     255       833     672  
NYS Banking & FDIC Assess   56     14     73     82       225     306  
Printing & Office Supplies   68     45     29     44       186     156  
Insurance   53     53     32     38       176     138  
Other   238     217     280     275       1,010     1,133  
Total non-interest expense   3,492     3,381     3,486     3,472       13,831     12,564  
Income prior to tax expense   1,170     1,127     2,993     1,506       6,796     5,911  
Income taxes   327     255     639     326       1,547     1,285  
Net Income $ 843   $ 872   $ 2,354   $ 1,180     $ 5,249   $ 4,626  



  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.
 		Average
Yield/
Cost 		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Average
Yield/
Cost 		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets                                      
Interest-earning assets:                          
Loans receivable $ 494,728   $ 5,652   4.57 % $ 456,085   $ 4,943   4.33 % $ 429,896   $ 5,135   4.78 %
Investment securities   22,678     137   2.42 %   33,194     172   2.07 %   8,568     63   2.93 %
Interest-bearing deposits   19,536     162   3.32 %   27,240     114   1.68 %   48,757     27   0.22 %
Restricted investment in bank stock   3,652     66   7.20 %   1,691     50   11.78 %   2,664     34   5.11 %
Total interest-earning assets   540,594     6,017   4.45 %   518,210     5,279   4.07 %   489,885     5,259   4.29 %
Non-interest earning assets   17,871         19,798         19,123      
Total assets $ 558,465       $ 538,008       $ 509,008      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 32,065   $ 35   0.44 % $ 32,736   $ 34   0.41 % $ 35,051   $ 33   0.38 %
Money market accounts   7,201     4   0.25 %   6,589     3   0.20 %   10,579     5   0.19 %
Savings accounts   108,170     221   0.81 %   134,132     180   0.53 %   164,896     122   0.29 %
Certificates of deposit   155,086     808   2.07 %   117,679     426   1.44 %   73,457     110   0.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   302,522     1,068   1.40 %   291,136     643   0.88 %   283,983     270   0.38 %
Borrowings   40,980     324   3.14 %   35,000     173   1.96 %   19,988     76   1.51 %
Subordinated debenture   13,663     221   6.42 %   13,655     221   6.42 %   13,627     221   6.43 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   357,165     1,613   1.79 %   339,791     1,037   1.21 %   317,598     567   0.71 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   141,466         140,464         140,244      
Other liabilities   16,121         14,803         12,469      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   157,587         155,267         152,713      
Stockholders' equity   43,713         42,950         38,697      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 558,465       $ 538,008       $ 509,008      
Net interest income   $ 4,404       $ 4,242       $ 4,691    
Average interest rate spread      2.66 %     2.86 %     3.58 %
Net interest margin      3.26 %     3.27 %     3.83 %
                         



Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Income Statement                              
  Return on Average Assets   0.60 %   0.65 %   1.73 %   0.90 %   1.04 %
  Return on Average Equity   7.71 %   8.12 %   22.83 %   11.78 %   13.82 %
  Return on Average Tangible Equity   7.82 %   8.23 %   23.15 %   11.96 %   14.03 %
  Efficiency Ratio   54.79 %   60.97 %   52.56 %   68.27 %   62.17 %
Yields / Costs          
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   4.45 %   4.07 %   3.82 %   3.95 %   4.29 %
  Cost of Funds   1.79 %   1.21 %   0.73 %   0.69 %   0.71 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.34 %   3.47 %   3.83 %
Capital Ratios          
  Equity / Assets   7.48 %   7.68 %   7.85 %   7.43 %   7.62 %
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.39 %   7.59 %   7.75 %   7.33 %   7.50 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio (a)   10.1 %   10.3 %   9.9 %   10.0 %   9.9 %
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   14.3 %   14.7 %   15.8 %   15.5 %   15.5 %
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.3 %   14.7 %   15.8 %   15.5 %   15.5 %
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   15.5 %   16.0 %   17.0 %   16.8 %   16.7 %
Stock Valuation          
  Book Value $ 6.55   $ 6.47   $ 6.37   $ 6.04   $ 5.90  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.47   $ 6.39   $ 6.28   $ 5.96   $ 5.82  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,714     6,666     6,663     6,663     6,648  
Asset Quality          
  ALLL / Total Loans   1.14 %   1.20 %   1.37 %   1.38 %   1.37 %
  Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.38 %   0.42 %   0.45 %
  Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.37 %   0.39 %   0.38 %
             
  (a) Ratios at Bank level
(b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands		      


Primary Logo

You just read:

ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports $0.13 EPS for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 and EPS of $0.79 for the Year Ended 2022; Improves Tangible Book Value to $6.47; Maintains Strong Asset Quality

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.