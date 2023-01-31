Live Ventures Subsidiary Vintage Stock Announces Opening of its 70th store in Boise, Idaho

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company (“Live Ventures”), announced today that its subsidiary, Vintage Stock Inc. (“Vintage Stock”), opened its 70th store under Vintage Stock’s EntertainMart brand in Boise, ID. The new store is located in the Boise Town Square Mall and is the third EntertainMart location in Idaho. Vintage Stock is an award-winning specialty entertainment retailer with 70 storefronts across the U.S. under the following brand names, Vintage Stock, Movie Trading Company, EntertainMart, and V-Stock.



“We are very excited to announce the opening of our new store in Boise as we continue to expand our business. Our customers love our unique and diverse product offering, and we look forward to serving customers in the Boise area,” said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock’s CEO. “With so many retailers being forced to close their doors for various reasons, we are celebrating the opening of a new location. We believe our large selection of entertainment products, including new and preowned movies, video games, and music products, as well as additional products, such as books, comics, toys, and collectibles—all available in a single location are what our customers are looking for today for an exciting entertainment experience.”

EntertainMart Address – Boise Town Square, 350 N Milwaukee Street, Boise, ID 83704

Vintage Stock’s website is www.vintagestock.com

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

About Vintage Stock

Based in Joplin, MO, and acquired by Live Ventures in 2016, Vintage Stock Inc. (“Vintage Stock”) is an award-winning specialty entertainment retailer that sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more through a unique buy-sell-trade model. Vintage Stock sells through its 70 retail stores and its website, allowing the company to ship products worldwide directly to the customer’s doorstep.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d70c85-fce6-42b5-a4f0-6a1964b7b360