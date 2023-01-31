Frontline Education Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022

School Health Management recognized as innovative solution supporting K-12 leaders for second consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that it received an award from Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 program. Frontline School Health Management was recognized as an exceptional innovation that supported school leaders and students in both primary and secondary education categories throughout 2022.

Frontline School Health Management is a single solution for school nurses, guidance counselors, social workers, administrators and other service providers to schedule, document, report and comply with state and federal standards for physical, mental and behavior health. By bringing this information into one place, data can be used to assess and address population and individual needs, and collaboration between providers can occur to best meet the student needs. Tech & Learning acknowledged the product for its newest disease case functionality.

“We are excited and honored by the recognition from Tech & Learning for selecting School Health Management as a standout innovation for two years in a row,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “Our health office solution has supported countless districts for many years and our continuous innovation—including adding case management for 30+ disease types—enables users to collect timely, accurate and secure data to identify and respond to emerging trends, all while keeping districts compliant and schools safe.”

Frontline School Health Management with Disease Case functionality helps districts keep students and staff safe with health checks, test results, vaccine tracking, case management, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine data, and statistics for over 30 communicable diseases. Tech & Learning’s panel of judges evaluated the product based on its feature set, innovation, ease of use and the efficiency and value it delivers to K-12 operations.

The Tech & Learning Awards’ editorial team have said that “each year the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies. With this being the case, judging and finding our winners becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of our judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement. Well done from all of Tech & Learning.”

More information on the award can be found here. To learn more about Frontline’s innovation, visit here.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

