Mobix Labs Introduces MOBX1845 Ultra-Wideband Antenna

Sampling Now and on Display at MWC 2023, the MOBX1845 Covers Frequency Ranges from 8GHz to 45GHz

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for next-generation wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced the availability of its MOBX1845 ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna.



Offered as a standalone product, the MOBX1845 is a circular polarized, surface-mount antenna ideal for use in a wide range of applications, such as radar imaging for synthetic aperture and inverse synthetic aperture targeting, UWB communication for satellite navigation, and military surveillance for electronic countermeasure and electronic counter-countermeasures.

“We are excited to start sampling the MOBX1845, the first of several innovative antennas to be introduced that complement our disruptive integrated circuit wireless solutions,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Configurated for either left- or right-hand circular polarization, this new antenna offers unprecedented performance and quality in a compact-sized package, and expands upon our growing integration in the defense, air and space industries.”

With a frequency range from 8GHz to 45 GHz, the MOBX1845 offers a typical peak gain of +1 dBi per element with a beamwidth of 55 to 100 degrees. With a pitch of 14mm and an overall size of 60.4mm x 15.2mm x 7mm, the low-profile MOBX1845 features a microstrip feed that enables simple integration with the printed circuit board.

MWC Barcelona 2023

Mobix Labs will be exhibiting at MWC Barcelona 2023 (booth 7G21) at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2. Contact info@mobixlabs.com for a demo of the MOBX1845 at MWC 2023 and/or sales and sampling information.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

