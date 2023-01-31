1Konto Expands OTC Desk to Include G11 Foreign Currencies, Enhances White-Glove Service Experience

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- 1Konto , a leading digital asset liquidity provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its OTC desk to include G11 foreign currencies and to enhance its white-glove service experience. This new service complements the existing OTC desk launched in June 2022, which specializes in BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC paired with the U.S. dollar.



"We are excited to expand our OTC desk to include G11 foreign currencies and enhance the white-glove client experience," said Edwin Handschuh, CEO of 1Konto. "This expansion provides our clients with even more opportunities to seamlessly and efficiently trade digital assets at the best price, with deep liquidity, providing a top-notch experience."



Talha Chaudhry, Head of Trading, added, "Our OTC desk has been highly successful since its launch in June 2022, and we are thrilled to expand our offerings to include G11 foreign currencies. We believe this will greatly benefit our clients by giving them even more options for trading digital assets as well as a personalized touch."



1Konto is committed to providing its clients with the best possible service and competitive pricing. The expansion of its OTC desk and resulting enhancement of the customer experience is just one example of the company's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.



For more information on 1Konto's OTC desk and other services, please visit www.1konto.com or email sales@1konto.com .



About 1Konto

1Konto is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers advanced trading technology and liquidity solutions to its clients. The company is committed to providing its clients with the best possible service, competitive pricing and a white-glove experience.

