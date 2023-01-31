ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Clients Named as Finalists in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Finalists Demonstrate Outstanding Results Using the ValueSelling Framework

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company and the creator of the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology, congratulates all of the finalists in the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

ValueSelling Associates’ clients have been named as finalists for 16 awards – these finalists all use the proven ValueSelling Framework to generate measurable success in sales and revenue growth. Finalists include Alteryx, Kimberly-Clark Professional, McLean & Company, Mirantis, Perceptyx, and Ricardo. Many of these organizations were selected as finalists for multiple awards. Each of the finalists will ultimately be a Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. The gala banquet to reveal the awards will be held on March 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Julie Thomas, ValueSelling Associates’ CEO, said, “We are a huge supporter of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and we are proud that so many of our sales training and coaching clients have been selected as finalists for this prestigious award. This demonstrates the power of a proven process and tools to engage, qualify, advance and close the sale.”

The following ValueSelling Associates clients have been selected as finalists in these categories:

Alteryx – Finalist in Sales Representative of the Year - Technology Industries for Alexis Della Ripa, Sales Process of the Year and Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques

Kimberly Clark Professional – Finalist in Sales Enablement Program of the Year and Sales Distinction of the Year - Industrial & Manufacturing

McLean & Company – Finalist in Online Sales Team of the Year and Sales Turnaround of the Year

Mirantis – Finalist in Online Sales Team of the Year, Global Sales Team of the Year and Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques

Perceptyx – Finalist in Sales Management Team of the Year, Sales Enablement Program of the Year, Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries and Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques

Ricardo – Finalist in Global Sales Team of the Year and National Sales Executive of the Year for Tony Donile, SVP of Global Business Development

“2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they’ve received from the Stevie judges,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates , a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework ® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and coaching to drive sales results.

