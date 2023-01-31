Sunstone Credit Announces $20M Series A to Enable Businesses to Go Solar

Sunstone Credit offers solar loan financing to businesses of all sizes looking to save money and reduce their carbon footprint by transitioning to clean, solar energy

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone Credit, Inc . , a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, today announced an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The round was led by an affiliated fund of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, which provides flexible capital and best-in-class guidance for growth-stage clean energy companies.



Sunstone is on a mission to help more businesses go solar by providing simple and cost-effective loan financing. Even as a confluence of factors drive business demand for clean energy, including tax incentives, customer preferences for sustainability, and a need for resilient power access, most companies have not had access to loan financing for solar installations in the past.

Available through a national network of solar installer partners, Sunstone’s affordable and easy-to-understand solar finance offering allows businesses to reap the substantial benefits of going solar and owning their own solar system.

“We are at a turning point in the clean energy revolution as the solar industry has never experienced this level of economic, social and regulatory tailwinds simultaneously,” said Josh Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Sunstone. “Sunstone is extremely well positioned to capitalize on these unprecedented sector dynamics in pursuit of our mission to make solar energy accessible to more businesses.”

Since launching in late 2021, Sunstone has onboarded hundreds of solar developer partners in all 50 states, offering its embedded solar financing solutions to commercial customers at the point of sale. These developer partners have initiated over $200 million in loan applications on Sunstone’s platform to date.

“Despite the benefits of going solar, both for businesses and the environment, up until this point most companies have not had access to the financial tools needed to do so,” said Benjamin Baker, Managing Director of Greenbacker. “We are proud to support Sunstone’s work to level the playing field and empower businesses of all sizes to utilize clean energy.”

Sunstone is led by Josh Goldberg and Wilson Chang who previously were among the co-founders of Sunlight Financial, a residential solar finance platform, which went public in 2021. Additional members of the executive leadership team include Sumbul Alvi, Ashley Cox, Mike D’Andrade, Duncan Hinkle, Scott Muckleroy and Susan Tanski.

“We have a great deal of momentum right now and expect to build upon that in the coming years as more businesses pursue solar energy,” said Wilson Chang, co-founder of Sunstone. “We’ve assembled a great team of industry experts and are excited to partner with an exceptional group of investors that believe in our vision of enabling more companies to use clean energy.”



Sunstone will use the funding to hire new talent and enhance its technology platform. Also participating in the round were Earthshot Ventures and existing investors Grotech Ventures, Cross River Digital Ventures, and Forbright Bank. Grotech Managing Partner Lawson DeVries will join the Sunstone Board of Directors. In addition to their role as equity investors, Cross River and Forbright Bank will also continue to provide financing for Sunstone’s loan portfolio.

To learn more, visit Sunstone’s website and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com .

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com .

Sunstone Media contact: Jon Keller, jon@propllr.com

Greenbacker Media contact: Chris Larson; c.larson@greenbackercapital.com



