AMSTERGI appoints industry veteran Rohit Khubchandani as Chief Sales Officer.

Abish Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMSTERGI Middle East. welcomes Rohit Khubchandani as the newly appointed Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

AMSTERGI Middle East hires industry veteran Rohit Khubchandani as Chief Sales Officer to expand its technology distribution business in the Middle East & Africa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMSTERGI, a leading value-added technology distributor, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Rohit Khubchandani as Chief Sales Officer. Rohit was most recently Chief Executive Officer at Argus Systems and has more than 20 years of experience in global sales leadership roles.

With a proven track record of success in sales and business development, Mr. Khubchandani brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. He will be responsible for driving sales growth, expanding the company's reach in the Middle East and African markets, and helping to solidify AMSTERGI's position as a leader in its field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to the AMSTERGI team," said Abish Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of AMSTERGI Middle East. "His deep understanding of the market and his ability to develop and implement effective sales strategies will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and reach new heights of success."

Mr. Khubchandani has a long history of driving results in fast-paced, competitive environments. He is excited to bring his passion for sales and his commitment to excellence to AMSTERGI, where he will play a critical role in shaping the company's future.

Before Argus Systems, Rohit served as Regional Sales Director at BCDVideo, leading revenue growth and establishing their brand presence in the META region. Rohit has been previously working with some of the industry’s leading manufacturers including companies such as Milestone Systems, Avigilon, Pivot3, DDN Storage, and BCDVideo.

"I am honored to join AMSTERGI at such a pivotal time in its history," said Mr. Khubchandani. "I look forward to working closely with the team to drive sales and bring our innovative solutions to a wider audience."