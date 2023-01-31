Submit Release
ViewRay Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results to be Held After Market on February 27, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY announced today details relating to the release of fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in numbers are (888) 396-8049 for domestic callers. The confirmation number is 47314692. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-webinars.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Events and Webinars".

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. VRAY, designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-announces-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-to-be-held-after-market-on-february-27-2023-301734321.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

